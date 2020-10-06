With COVID-19 remaining a threat, getting out of town remains a challenge. I mentioned last month I will continue to look for travel opportunities, but describing interesting stories and virtual tours are, of course, still options.
One of the most compelling accounts in American history, at least to me, is the life of Paul Jennings. His story is told in the excellent book “A Slave in the White House, Paul Jennings and the Madisons,” by Elizabeth Dowling Taylor. Jennings was born a slave in 1799 at Montpelier, Va., the home of James and Dolley Madison. His mother was a slave at Montpelier and his father was a white British merchant. He spent the first 10 years of his life at Montpelier. Then, in 1809, his world changed. James Madison was elected president in late 1808 and took office in March of 1809. James and Dolley moved into the President’s House (it didn’t start getting called the White House until later) and one of the slaves they took with them was Paul Jennings. Even at 10 years old, Paul must have impressed the Madisons if they took him along to Washington. Paul’s roles included being a messenger, dining room servant, and assistant to the coachman.
To escape heat and disease in Washington, the Madisons would go back to Montpelier in the late summer and early fall. Paul would go with them. From the time he was 10 to when he was 18, when Madison left the presidency, Paul observed, both in Washington and at Montpelier, the dignitaries and friends who visited the Madisons. Paul was at the President’s House on Aug. 24, 1814, and escaped just prior to the British burning it. He later provided an account of what happened and how the famous portrait of George Washington was saved. (Interestingly, Paul supported the Madisons in both the Octagon House and the Seven Buildings where they lived while the President’s House was being rebuilt.)
When the Madisons moved back to Montpelier in 1817, Paul went with them. In 1820 he became James Madison’s personal manservant and stayed in this role until Madison’s death in 1836. According to Paul, “I was always with Mr. Madison till he died, and shaved him every other day for 16 years.” Paul married Fanny Gordon in 1822 and they eventually had five children — three of their sons fought for the Union in the Civil War.
After James Madison’s death, Paul moved back to Washington in 1837 to support Dolley. Between 1846 and 1848, with the help of Daniel Webster, he eventually was freed. Paul could read and write, and used his skills to help free other slaves. In particular, according to Montpelier.org, he probably assisted an 1848 mass slave escape attempt on a schooner named Pearl. And, amazingly, per the website, “During his tenure as a free man, he would occasionally visit the now impoverished Dolley Madison and even provide ‘small sums of money from his own pocket’ if he found her wanting.” (Dolley died in 1849.)
Paul eventually was employed at the government pension office in Washington. He had his remembrances published in 1865 titled, “A Colored Man’s Reminiscences of James Madison.” His first and second wives had died, and he was married to his third wife when he died in 1874.
Paul’s descendants visited the White House in 2009 and posed next to the famous George Washington portrait that he helped save. Check out https://www.montpelier.org/learn/paul-jennings to learn more about him. For more details, listen to my podcast at Ear Tours-American History (https://anchor.fm/brimccor).
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email is doug@historytoursamerica.com.