Last month’s Patriot Golf Benefit raised more than $25,000 for first responders in the Pikes Peak Region.
“That will be the net profit, at a minimum,” said tournament chair John Coyle. “That’s our highest number yet in the 19 years we’ve had this tournament.”
Coyle added that in 2019 about $14,000 was raised for first responders.
The tournament was played at The Club at Flying Horse in Colorado Springs Sept. 21. There were 41 teams consisting of 123 players. Those numbers were up from last year, when 95 golfers participated.
“This is an outstanding year all the way around,” Coyle said. “I think the great weather had a lot to do with it.
“We credit people stepping up and showing their support of our first responders. At least the local level, we live in an area where people are very supportive of the police and military.”
The Gleneagle Sertoma Club started the Patriot Golf Benefit in 2002 as a way to pay tribute to the first responders in the Pikes Peak region who serve on the front lines to keep communities safe.
The club’s response was to the 9/11 attacks.
The majority of the proceeds from this year’s tournament will go to the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association-Fallen Officer Relief Fund. Other money raised will go to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.
“I was so excited we were able to have this golf tournament,” said Gleneagle Sertoma Club secretary Mary Obenauf, who was one of 17 members of the club who donated their time to run the tournament. “We thought we were going to have major issues when the COVID situation came up. But so many people stepped up and donated. We also had a lot of help the day of the tournament with registration, the raffle and sales. We were able to give more personal attention to each golfer who came through.”
Jim Whitlock, who owns the American family Insurance Agency on Scarborough Dr., was a title sponsor for the event. He donated golf balls that were sold and helped support the tournament financially.
“This year’s tournament showed us that many people are in tune with what we’re doing to honor our first responders,” Whitlock said. “Hopefully, the 20th event next year will be just as amazing.”
In the coming weeks, Coyle and other members of the Gleneagle Sertoma Club golf committee will begin planning for the 2021 event. Over the years, the tournament has been played at such course at Kissing Camels and the Air Force Academy.
“Every year at the end of the tournament we talk about how we can do a better job at advertising,” Coyle said. “This year, we didn’t do much advertising and look at the great turnout. Again, I think people were happy to show their support for the Blue Line.”
The Gleneagle Sertoma Club supports 18 nonprofits in the Colorado Springs area. Gleneagle Sertoma, of Sertoma International, is a 501 ©(3) nonprofit organization.