MONUMENT • There’s one thing Monument is not shy on, it’s festivals for the public to enjoy which also benefit a worthy cause.
The Town of Monument Party for the Parks festival is 2-9 p.m., Saturday, July 16 at 17360 Jackson Creek Parkway. Doors open at 1 p.m. The festival is a combination of live music, food trucks and vendors in an effort to fundraise for the town’s Parks Department.
Portia Herman, Monument’s communication and event specialist, said the Parks Department has about $5 million in projects which need funding. Among them are restrooms at Monument Lake, and bathroom expansion and improving the park equipment at Limbach Park.
“A day of fun with music and food, all set to the backdrop of Mt. Herman seems like a great day to me,” Herman said. “But ultimately, it’s knowing the money is staying local and benefiting our Parks Department. As a Monument resident, I love seeing the community come together to make great things happen.”
The event is scheduled to have six food trucks/mobile kitchens and 10 vendors, and more continue to be added, Herman said. There will also be a Girl Scout troop on hand to provide crafts for kids to make on site. In addition, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce is supporting the event with the organization of a beer garden, such as the one the chamber managed for the annual Fourth of July celebration in Monument.
While this is the first time this event has been organized, Herman and company hope to make it an annual fundraiser.
Heading up the musical acts for the festival is Grammy Award-winning Reckless Kelly, which has toured the country coast to coast for the past 20 years bringing their own brand of outlaw country. Opening for them are country artists singer-songwriter Kirsten Foreman, Jesse Cornett and the Revolvers, Lendon James and singer-songwriter Savanna Chestnut.
Among the mobile kitchens scheduled to be a part of the festival are Smoky the Pig, Formosa Bites, Tossed, Bob’s Lobstah Trap, Arlene’s Beans and Lori Lynn’s Cookies & Cream.
Tickets are $30 at the door (cash preferred), with children 5 and under free. Attendees may bring small chairs. No dogs or other animals allowed, with the exception of service animals.
The rain-or-shine event is sponsored by Classic Homes, Forest Lakes and Sanctuary Pointe. For more information, to volunteer, or for tickets, visit townofmonument.org/566/Party-for-the-Parks.