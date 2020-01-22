El Paso County Park staff highlighted the support provided by the 2019 Partners in the Park at the Park Advisory Board meeting on Jan. 8.
The Partners in the Park program was created in 2009 to provide financial support for a county park, trail or nature center. This program has brought in $212,000, which is used exclusively for El Paso County Parks to preserve open space, sustain park amenities and to ensure ongoing sustainability for a specific park. All donations are tax-deductible.
The 2019 Partners in the Park are:
• Heuberger Motors Subaru (Alex Gauthier) for Bear Creek and Fox Run Dog Parks
• GE Johnson Construction (Stella Hodgkins) for Bear Creek Regional Park
• Robert & Ellen Hostetler for Fox Run Regional Park
• FedEx (Matt Hane) for Black Forest Regional Park
• Gold Hill Mesa (Stephanie Edwards) for Bear Creek Nature Center
• Olson Plumbing & Heating (Mike Trapp) for Fountain Creek Nature Center
• Tender Care Veterinary Center (John Amen) for Falcon Dog Park
El Paso County Parks is currently looking for additional partners. Contact Dana Nordstrom at 520-6983 or dananordstrom@elpasoco.com.