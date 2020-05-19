Greetings, and thanks for your voluntary participation in the socio-journalistic experiment to follow.
I thought to myself a while back — while pondering future subject matter for this bi-weekly foray into murky and uncharted word-waters — that I could probably just grab any Tri-Lakes area resident off the street (or out of the parking lot, as it were) and find worthy column-fodder. We’ll know if my hunch was right shortly …
’Tis a “Love Sstory” created in Sin City (I asked who was dancing for whom, but it’s not quite that titillating). “We were both stationed in Nevada,” says Ryan O’Neal of Monument, who moved to the Fox Run neighborhood with wife Christine and their four sons in 2015, 10 years after “Leaving Las Vegas” (as long as we’re in movie mode) for Kansas City.
“Christine has family here and we love the outdoors. Kansas City was great for us but we were ready for a change and realized that with four young boys that if we wanted to make a move, it would be then or never. So here we are!” says Ryan, whose mom insisted to him that he wasn’t named after the “Love Story”, “Barry Lyndon” and “What’s Up, Doc?” star. Born in 1975 while the original Mr. O’Neal was Hollywood-hot, this Ryan isn’t so sure.
The O’Neals have put down professional roots on the Front Range, each with careers in the medical field in Colorado Springs. Self-labeled “military brat” Christine (whom I accosted in the Monument Safeway parking lot as part of this experiment, arranging our impromptu interview after convincing her that I wasn’t some unsavory lot-stalker) is a delivery nurse at Memorial Hospital North and Ryan is a physician’s assistant in the urgent care unit at the Briargate campus of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group.
“It’s a strange time in our professions, obviously,” says the Nebraska-born Ryan, who grew up in the small town of Yutan, just outside of Omaha. “I’m just getting back to work after six weeks of being at home, and things are fairly slow with people being nervous about going into medical facilities. Babies are still being born, though, so Christine’s services remain in demand,” Ryan says with a laugh.
Of her “delivery service” these days, Christine explains that “we’ve had to make adjustments, as everyone has … everybody masked, everybody tested regularly, one visitor per patient. A tough thing for moms, having to choose which one person will be with you at the time of labor and birth.”
The well-traveled Christine, who estimates 13 different places of residence before her last station under parental care in Italy (where she graduated from high school) went to college at Auburn University in Alabama before joining the Air Force. “We’re not rabid sports fans like a lot of Alabama and Nebraska residents but the Cornhusker-Auburn thing does come up once in a while. We’re Chiefs fans, of course, which doesn’t always go over so well here in Broncos Country!”
Speaking of sports, having four boys with two years between each one would normally have them running game-to-game this time of year. “In looking for silver linings midst the virus and the shutdown, having the Tri-Lakes Little League season pushed back into the summer isn’t all bad,” Christine says. “We’ve frozen through a few spring sports seasons here and don’t really miss that.”
The O’Neal residence is on the Baptist Road dividing line between D20 and D38, with the boys enrolled in the Lewis-Palmer school system.
“We like the schools, our neighborhood and being able to live in such a beautiful place, so this looks like home for us,” says Ryan. “It’s a great place to raise a family, though I’ll probably encourage Christine to carry pepper spray next time she goes to the grocery store. You never know what kind of characters you might run into in the parking lot — even in broad daylight!”
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.