Two consecutive state tournament appearances have the Palmer Ridge volleyball team hungry for a return trip to the promised land. But before the Bears set their sights on that prize, they continue to carve out small and big victories along the way.
Palmer Ridge improved to 6-2 on Sept. 17 with a straight-set victory over Palmer at “The Cave,” winning by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 15-19 in front of an appreciative crowd that included a boisterous student-cheering section.
“There are some comparisons to last year’s team, but for the most part these are new girls, new dynamic, everything,” said senior middle blocker and captain Naeemah Weathers. “We’re all learning together and having a great time.”
As of Sept, 19, Palmer Ridge was ninth in the Class 4A RPI standings. The top 12 teams host a three-team regional, with the winner of each regional advancing to the state tournament in November.
“Our goal this season is to win the conference and go to state again and do better than last year,” said senior outside hitter and captain Olivia Parsley. “We’d like to finish in the Top 3.”
Freshman setter Kyra Kisting leads all of 4A in assists and is thankful for the opportunity to work with talented teammates.
“It was hard to adjust at first, but it’s an honor to work with these girls because they are just so good,” she said. “I feel like as long as I do my part and connect with the hitters we’ll be fine.”
Palmer Ridge has hosted a regional the last two seasons. Coach Trevor Sullivan believes it’s important for his team to put itself in position to host a regional again this fall, rather than travel to a hostile environment.
“State is our long-term goal, but right now we’re focusing on seeding for regionals,” Sullivan said. “We want to make sure we win our regional to make sure we have an opportunity to even win a match at state this year.”
The Bears have played a tough non-league schedule against mostly 5A teams. Sullivan set it up that way to prepare his team against the rigors of the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. Year in and year out, the PPAC is considered the toughest conference in the state.
In 2018, four teams from the conference (Palmer Ridge, Discovery Canyon, Cheyenne Mountain and Lewis-Palmer) were in the state tournament. Lewis-Palmer won its third consecutive state championship and fifth in six seasons since 2013. Cheyenne Mountain won state titles from 2008-12 and again in 2015.
“Our conference always prepares us for the next step, which is regionals and hopefully state,” Sullivan said. “I believe the league this year is better than it was last year.”
Palmer Ridge will host Lewis-Palmer on Oct. 22.
“They’re our Monument rivals and we’re going to come in more heated for that game,” Parsley said. “We’ll be thirsty for a win. It’s our year to beat them.”