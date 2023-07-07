It’s wild to fathom that a coach with Erica Bradley’s resume plans to tweak her coaching approach.

But that’s the case as Bradley enters her fourth season as Palmer Ridge High School girls’ volleyball coach.

Bradley has experienced a gamut of emotions in three seasons at the helm for the Bears.

In February 2021, Bradley inherited the reins of the Bears’ program from former coach Trevor Sullivan, who went to coach a club volleyball program in Kansas.

Three months later, during the COVID-shortened season, the Bears hoisted their first state championship with a 13-5 record.

However, in fall 2021, the Bears’ title defense ended in heart-breaking fashion against Cheyenne Mountain in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament in five sets.

In 2022, Windsor gave Palmer Ridge an unwanted encore with a two-point defeat in the fifth set of the state tournament’s semifinals to end the Bears’ season shy of another title.

“That was definitely the most brutal loss in my coaching history,” Bradley said. “…I think those kinds of losses happen for a reason and they’re monumental. They’re really valuable in what can be learned from that experience.”

That defeat ignited a flame in Bradley that created a paradigm shift for the coach.

Bradley said sometimes coaches have a strategy of using the past to motivate kids, but plans to use a different method this season.

“I don’t want to use that as motivation,” Bradley said. “We had back-to-back devastating losses to end the year after the title.”

While the expectation remains winning games and to capture another championship, Bradley said, when necessary, she’ll find a silver lining to inspire players.

Like in the 2022 season opener, Valor Christian defeated Palmer Ridge 3-0 and the Bears never reached 20 points in any of the three games.

During the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational last October, Palmer Ridge lost to Valor Christian 3-1 to finish second in the tournament, which Bradley said was the Bears’ best finish at the event.

Although the Eagles, who went 29-0 and captured the 5A crown, won the tournament, Palmer Ridge handed Valor Christian one of its four set losses last year.

“Taking a set off of them was a huge accomplishment because they were a stellar team,” Bradley said. “It was easy to celebrate that. Yeah, it was a loss but there was so much to celebrate in terms of growth. … Talking to them after the season, even though that was a loss, they said that was one of their most fun games.”

While the Bears will have most of their players return this season — they lost just two players to graduation — Bradley said this “will be a new team in a sense.”

“As coaches we’re seeing how we can put a fun and exciting twist on [the season] for them,” Bradley said. “We don’t want them to have to do the same things day in and day out. So we’ll put some players in leadership roles they haven’t seen before to ignite these kids. It’s going to be fun.”