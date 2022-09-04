Mike Armentrout stood among his players after a 28-7 win over Mesa Ridge with a furrowed brow.
Palmer Ridge moved to 2-0 with the home-opening win Friday. The Bears took over in the second half and scored 14 unanswered points to close out what had been a close game. But the team didn't play up to the standard it has set.
Practice wasn't crisp throughout the week, and the results showed as the Bears nearly went into halftime tied 14-14. As many positives as the staff can take out of the team's second win in as many tries, it's about standing up to the pressure that comes with being 4A's top-ranked club.
"The standard is what it is, and that's cliché," Armentrout said. "But it's about doing your job, in practice and in games. It's about upholding your brothers and living up to your potential.
"Everything needs to be a certain way and we can't be satisfied with inconsistency."
After the game's first three drives, the Bears held a 14-0 lead. The first saw Palmer Ridge move right down the field — senior Dylan Coyle diving in from a yard out for the score.
Bears drive right down the field and from a yard out, Dylan Coyle plunges it in. PR up 7-0 with 8:08 left in the first #copreps: pic.twitter.com/XBkyUC2gOr— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) September 3, 2022
The Bears' first defensive opportunity saw them force a fumble, recover it and cap off another drive with a Coyle, short-yardage touchdown.
Then, Mesa Ridge broke out the no-huddle offense.
Palmer Ridge wasn't able to bring in fresh bodies, and the Grizzlies took advantage, running the ball behind sophomore quarterback Bryce Riehl's lead and churning out first downs.
At halftime, Armentrout's defense had bent, and not broken, but failed to uphold the tackling and discipline needed to put a team away.
"The locker room was heated at halftime," senior Orlando Aranda said. "We had some team leaders step up and make sure we knew, we have to do better. It was players getting on other players."
Now, Armentrout wants two things to carry over into next week's preparation for Lewis-Palmer: the same players who spoke up at halftime speaking up at practice when drills enter a lull, and the team he fielded in the second half, that shut the Grizzlies out, being around for all 48 minutes.
Montrose was a tough team to face, as was Mesa Ridge.
The road only gets tougher. The players believe in one another and know the ceiling for the team looks a lot better than the 'floor' they showed in beating the Grizzlies.
"We believe we have the best team in the state — best line and best backfield, too," Coyle said. "We even have guys coming back from injury next week. We can get so much better still, and we need to win these games by five or six touchdowns. We have to keep climbing up to meet our potential."
