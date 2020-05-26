For the second time in her career as a music educator, MaryAnn Brilleslyper has earned the Peak Performance Award for Excellence in Choral Education from the Colorado Springs Chorale.
Brilleslyper on Friday finished her first year as choir director for Palmer Ridge High School, Lewis-Palmer School District 38, where she conducts a 25-singer, non-auditioned women’s choir and a 37-singer, auditioned chamber choir. She was previously Director of Vocal Music at Discovery Canyon Campus for many years.
It was while working for DCC that she was honored with her first Peak Performance Award, in 2013.
“This was really an exciting year for me,” Brilleslyper said, noting that in addition to taking on her new part-time teaching position at Palmer Ridge, she was also named director of the Tri-Lakes Community Handbell Choir. Additionally, she has been director of music at The Church at Woodmoor in Monument since January 2018.
This year was also, Brilleslyper said, an exceptionally challenging school year that ended with two months of instructing her Palmer Ridge choirs remotely and conducting a spring performance via Zoom.
“I’ve been so impressed with the kids. I miss seeing them. I definitely think music needs to be made in person,” she said, noting student participation rates were extremely high during the remote-learning period.
However, she added, “Teaching online is not close to what I do in a real classroom. I’m really hoping to be back to teaching in person next year.”
Brilleslyper said she looks forward to developing the Palmer Ridge choral program to include new choirs.
This is the tenth year the Colorado Springs Chorale has presented this award to “an exceptional high school teacher in the region who has inspired students and encouraged them to continue with their love of choral music study and performance,” stated the Chorale in a news release.
Brilleslyper, a Colorado Springs resident, is the only teacher to have won the Chorale’s Peak Performance Award twice.
During her 27-year career as a music educator, Brilleslyper has also worked with choral music programs at Academy International Elementary School and Colorado Springs Christian School, and with church choirs in Indiana, Arizona and in the Pikes Peak region.
Colorado Springs Chorale received 25 “glowing and heartfelt letters of recommendation for Dr. Brilleslyper from students, past and present; parents of students; and fellow teachers and musician,” states the release.
“Her students have received multiple state and national recognitions, including 135 students who were selected for Colorado All-State Choirs (2007-2020), 32 students who were selected for various American Choral Director Association honor choirs, and two high school choral groups who were selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. She has inspired, mentored, and encouraged her students and her colleagues, not just in music, but in their lives.”
Brilleslyper holds a Bachelor of Science degree in music education, a Master’s in choral music, and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting from Arizona State University.
As this year’s honoree for Peak Performance Award for Excellence in Choral Education, in addition to an engraved plaque for herself an another for display at Palmer Ridge High School, Brilleslyper will receive a $500 cash award, underwritten by Meeker Music.
Now in its 63rd season, the Colorado Springs Chorale is a 120-voice auditioned symphonic choir, comprised of volunteers from the Pikes Peak region. Learn more at cschorale.org.