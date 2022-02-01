COLORADO SPRINGS • In the first Girls Metro Wrestling Championship, Palmer Ridge finished third as a team with the Bears’ Aspen Barber taking individual gold.
The inaugural Girls Metro Wrestling Championship was Jan. 22 at Doherty High School in Colorado Springs, where the Palmer Ridge High school team finished third behind Doherty, which took the championship, and Discovery Canyon, which took second.
Among individual finishes for the Bears, Aspen Barber finished first in the 147-pound class and received the Outstanding Wrestler for the Upper Weights honors.
In the 100-pound contest, Kylee Woodward defeated Lewis-Palmer High School wrestler Barbara Battaglia by pinfall to earn third place, with Battaglia earning fourth. Taking fourth place in their respective classes for the Bears were Angel Arends (136 pounds), Addison Watson, and Sakari David (161).
Fifth-place finishes were earned by Kahlan Fuller (105) and Myra Davis (127), while Katelyn Philpot earned eighth in the 111-pound class.
Coach Jason Romero said he felt the Bears competed hard and with courage during the inaugural tournament.
“Most districts have elected to do a combined district girls team,” Romero said. “As one of the few teams which pull from our school, I was proud of the participation my girls had and the continued commitment they show each week.”
All of the team’s wrestlers — with the exception of Barber and Kaila O’Neil — are in their first season ever in the sport. Until this year, they have never even seen a wrestling match, Romero said.
“They have learned and grown in ways I could never have imagined,” he said.
Romero was awarded Girls Coach of the Year honors at the Metro championships, and said he was humbled by and grateful for the recognition. The award was voted on by the coaches of the area, and it was satisfying to have their respect, Romero said. However, Romero said the honor is shared with his roster of assistant coaches, who work tirelessly not just with the girls team but also with the boys team.
“We practice and condition together, so it’s a true team atmosphere,” Romero said.
Romero’s assistants this year include Tom Pulford, Bart Horton, Raymond Decker, Loren Fuller and Jason Barber, who has been beside Romero since his first day of being hired at Palmer Ridge.
The head coach describes Fuller as a large asset to the program this season, while Pulford is his mentor and inspiration. Since Pulford was the Bears’ football coach for three consecutive state titles, he has been essential in bridging the gap between football players and how wrestling can be useful to a gridiron athlete. Romero said Decker brings passion and commitment, and Horton, a former NCAA Div. I wrestler from Iowa State, has provided his experience and knowledge to the wrestling room, Romero said.
“As you can see, my staff is what makes me the coach I am, as well as my amazing administration, which supports me in my passions,” he said.