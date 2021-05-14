Elaina Della Rossa didn’t need to explain the importance of this season, this championship, this entry into an exclusive volleyball club.
The senior libero’s actions before and during Palmer Ridge’s four-set – 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20 – victory over Mead on Thursday at The Broadmoor World Arena left no doubt.
In a strange season played in the spring, where the high school season conflicted with the club season, Della Rossa gave up the club team. She opted not to play in college (where she’ll go into pre-law at Tennessee). Instead, she poured everything into this season.
“No balls down,” Della Rossa said of her mentality. “If you can make those really great hustle plays, the whole team will feed off that energy.
“I think if you have one person on your team that will set the energy for the rest of the team, that you can become a state champion and accomplish a lot of things.”
Palmer Ridge’s victory thrust it into the premier 4A volleyball club with area heavyweights Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain. Those programs had monopolized the past 12 championships at the level, each taking six, before the Bears jumped into the mix on Thursday morning by toppling Cheyenne Mountain in a morning semifinal and then finishing off Mead for the title.
The rock the Bears perched themselves on to get there was Della Rossa.
"I don’t know that I’ve ever coached somebody like her,” first-year coach Erica Bradley said. “She just has this natural athletic ability to read the offense on the other side.
“There’s definitely going to be some big shoes to fill next year for sure, because I don’t know how you coach that. I think it’s just a natural drive that she has in her. I think coaches are lucky to find and have those kind of athletes on their teams. She held our team together. She’s just a go-getter on the court.”
Bradley stepped in as coach of the Bears following their state runner-up finish last year to Lewis-Palmer, the neighbor just a few miles down Monument Hill. She didn’t know she was walking into a season that would be complicated by COVID-19 and all the scheduling conflicts and lineup changes that sprang from those unique circumstances.
But it was all together in the championship match. Della Rossa’s defense, the hitting of Riley Anderson, the play at the net of Madison Wilson and balanced contributions throughout the roster helped crack open this match that was tied 1-1 in sets and 10-10 on the scoreboard in the third game.
“Last year being runner-up was very disappointing,” Anderson said. “It’s a great feeling.”
Anderson will play next year at Metro State. Most of the team is comprised of underclassmen. They’ll strive to see this stage again.
Not Della Rossa, who leaves the sport with a trophy.
“I love volleyball,” she said. “It’s taught me a lot. I’m so glad I get to end being a state champion."
