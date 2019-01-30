Luke McAllister appears to be the heir apparent to Ty Evans as Palmer Ridge High School’s starting quarterback next fall.
The sophomore continues to hone his skills as he prepares to lead the Bears in their quest for a third consecutive state championship.
This month, McAllister attended the All-American Game National High School Combine at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. He was there for the second consecutive year.
McAllister was joined by Palmer Ridge sophomore wide receiver Kaden Dudley and Lewis-Palmer junior wide receiver Jake Martin.
The combine annually brings together more than 600 of the nation’s top underclassmen (the top 5 percent) in a display of physical talent and competition.
“It’s always exciting to go against the best of the best,” McAllister said. “It’s great to see their mentality and their speed and athleticism.”
The combine is run much like the famous NFL Combine. Players are tested in a variety of areas and take part in game competition.
McAllister (6-foot-4, 193 pounds) is already attracting a lot of interest from Division I colleges around the nation, including Colorado State, Northern Colorado and the University of Texas at San Antonio.
McAllister has played sparingly in his Palmer Ridge career. As Evans’ backup last season, he played in seven games and competed seven of 15 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He got into games late and worked primarily with second- and third-team members.
“My main job was to hand the ball off,” said McAllister, whose older sister, Faith, is a Palmer Ridge graduate and now swims for Biola. “I’m excited working with all the talented guys we have coming back this next season.”
McAllister has been given a vote of confidence by Evans, who graduated from Palmer Ridge in December and is attending classes at North Carolina State.
For at least the last year, McAllister and Evans worked out on a regular basis with Jenkins Elite at its Parker location.
“Ty pointed me in that direction,” McAllister said. “Training together we made a bond. This has all been a blessing. I don’t think I would be at this point if Ty hadn’t cleared the path for me.”
If McAllister is Palmer Ridge’s starting quarterback next season, he will have the luxury of an experienced and talented receiving and backfield corps. Of the 185 receptions made last year by Bears receivers, only 47 were made by seniors (32 by Charlie Deeds).
The running game yielded 2,476 yards and 40 touchdowns. Junior Raef Ruel had 1,301 yards and 20 touchdowns. Junior Noah Brom had 451 yards and six touchdowns.
“I expect big things from our team next year,” McAllister said.