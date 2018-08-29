For the third consecutive year the Palmer Ridge Bears’ softball team will honor a child with cancer during its “Go Gold Game.”
“This year we want to do it at the beginning of the month and bring awareness the entire month,” said Heather Walker, who is the organizer of the Palmer Ridge event.
This year’s Palmer Ridge Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness game will take place Sept. 5 against Cheyenne Mountain. Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. at Palmer Ridge.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Gold is the color that is used to recognize those who are battling cancer and those who are joining in the fight to help those dealing with childhood cancer.
Players from both teams will be invited to wear gold ribbons in their hair. Palmer Ridge players might even wear gold socks this year. The child that is selected to be honored will throw out the first pitch prior to the game.
“The girls have so much fun with this,” Walker said. “They just love being around the young boy or girl that we honor and really try to make it a special day that they’ll remember for a long time.”
Walker’s daughter, Kylie, is a senior catcher for the Bears. Kylie came up with the idea to honor a Tri-Lakes area child dealing with cancer when she was a sophomore. She presented a plan to then Bears’ coach Daniel Tarwater. He was more than willing to allow Kylee, her family, and the Palmer Ridge players, coordinate the event.
Last year’s game involved cross-town rival Lewis-Palmer. In 2016, Discovery Canyon was the opponent.
“We thought it would be great to include Lewis-Palmer,” Kylie said. “I think that everybody in our community needs to know that this is happening.
“Hopefully this has a ripple effect and maybe the football team dedicates a game to somebody.”
Heather Walker has reached out to the other Palmer Ridge fall sports teams about doing a Go Gold game of their own. The football team will do a Go Gold Game on Sept. 7 when it hosts Pueblo East at Don Breese Stadium.
“We want to honor other kiddos in other sports,” Heather Walker said.
The Bears began this season 1-1.
They defeated Woodland Park 13-1 and lost to Pueblo Centennial 5-2.
The new Palmer Ridge coach Kane Ware, formerly of Elizabeth.