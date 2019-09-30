Oriana, a 4-year-old girl suffering with leukemia, was the honored guest of the Palmer Ridge softball team on Sept. 25.
She joined the Bears prior to their Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness game vs. Sand Creek and quickly became part of the Palmer Ridge family.
“This is great having our school come together and to bring another school in so we can bring awareness to childhood cancer,” said Palmer Ridge senior pitcher and captain Sarah Lynch.
Lynch has been a part of all four Palmer Ridge Go Gold softball games since the event was founded by Kylee Walker (a 2019 graduate) in 2016.
“Kylee and I are close and she really got me into this (Go Gold) game and why it’s important,” Lynch said. “She understands the importance of this game and getting everybody involved.”
Oriana was diagnosed with leukemia in August 2017. She has undergone a series of treatments. Her final treatment is scheduled for Oct. 16 at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.
Oriana was joined at the game by her parents, Orlando and Fanicia, and her 8-and-9-year-old uncles.
Oriana was a bit shy when she first arrived at the ballfield, which Palmer Ridge parents decorated with gold balloons and streamers. Players from both teams, wearing gold ribbons in their hair and gold childhood cancer awareness stickers on their faces, quickly made Oriana feel comfortable and helped prepare her to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
“She’s been practicing for this,” Oriana’s father said.
Oriana was fitted with a gold cape and ran around the field like a superhero. She was beaming as the teams gathered for a photo in centerfield prior to the game.
“This is really cool for all of us to come together as a community and have a fun experience for Oriana,” said Palmer Ridge sophomore center fielder Aspen Barber.
Barber and fellow sophomore outfielder Katrina Weiskircher said they are more than willing to help plan for next year’s Go Gold game.
“This is so much fun,” Weiskircher said. “Last year, a few of us went to visit the girl we honored in the hospital. It touched all of our lives in a special way.”
Bears’ sophomore shortstop Rian VanWinkle said that honoring kids with cancer is win-win situation.
“This can really touch the lives of kids, especially kids who spend a lot of time in the hospital,” she said. “This really brightens kids’ lives, everybody’s lives, and makes all of us happy.”
Palmer Ridge first-year coach Jason Romero was busy preparing his team for the game, which ended in a 12-2 Palmer Ridge victory. He also took time to meet Oriana.
“This game is important for the community and to identify the need for a lot more research and help for kids who need cancer treatment,” he said. “Cancer is a big epidemic that continues to haunt a lot of people.
“Sports is a great way to give joy to people. We are glad we can bring a little bit of joy to Oriana.”
Sand Creek coach Vicky Proctor said she and her team were privileged to take part in the event. She created three signs as a tribute to Oriana and presented them to her.
“We are so honored to be here,” Proctor said. “If I could get something like this together at our school that would be wonderful. We have plenty of supportive parents that would help us out.”