After an impressive season from the Palmer Ridge High School softball team, coach Jason Romero was honored as Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
The Palmer Ridge Bears softball team finished its season with a 15-12 overall record, 5-5 in the PPAC league for third place, and saw the end of its season in the first round of the 4A state championship playoffs. However, the league felt Romero’s effort guiding the team was worthy of the recent softball Coach of the Year honor.
In 2022, Romero started his 11th year as a teacher in Colorado and his 12th as a head coach. Previously, he taught special education for two years and physical education at the elementary level for seven. He also serves as Palmer Ridge’s wrestling coach after booking 10 years as the assistant wrestling coach for Alamosa High School, where he was a part of four state championship teams. At Alamosa, he was also the baseball coach for 10 years.
Romero has a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and a master’s in Special Education, Cultural and Linguistic Diversity as well as Educational Leadership and Administration.
The coach married his high school sweetheart, Erica, and they have three children who attend Lewis-Palmer School District schools.
Romero said he is proud of the softball team’s perseverance this season — especially after playing such a tough schedule in the PPAC league, among such highly competitive talented teams.
“We lost some teams there toward the end of league, but the girls kept working and believing in each other,” Romero said. “The unity this season was really awesome.”
Since Romero became head coach of the Bears’ softball team, he feels the players have become more interested in playing the sport. The team has created a culture that shows love and support for the girls on the team, he said.
“I really believe the girls feel more valued and have more fun than playing on club teams,” the coach said. “Pride in the school is something I feel that our program has really focused on.”
Romero said the PPAC Coach of the Year honor, which is decided by the other coaches in the league, is special.
“All of the coaches in our league are amazing and we have a great relationship,” he said. “I feel very honored to be recognized. This honor is a reflection of the staff, students and parents of our program.”