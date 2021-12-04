Deflections, deflections, deflections.
Jason Boyer wants more, no matter how many the Palmer Ridge girls' basketball defense conjures up. He wants hands, arms, shoulders and any other eligible body parts in passing lanes.
In previous seasons, the team ran a gap scheme — packing the paint and hoping to limit easy buckets. Now, they've chosen to extend the pressure out in a seemingly 3-point-or-bust sport in recent years.
The Bears executed it Friday, topping Coronado in the Cougar Tip-Off Gauntlet, 57-40. Senior Rylie McMullen had a stretch with three consecutive steals in the second quarter to pad her total.
McMullen is the team's leader, but when her offense goes array, as it did Friday, she pivots.
"On nights where I'm not shooting the best, I like to switch my focus to defense," McMullen said. "I feel like it gets my game going. When I can get stops and rebounds, and get my teammates involved, it all translates back."
Her defense, including the stretch of swipes, helped Palmer Ridge to hold Coronado to 12 points in the first half.
The third quarter saw a change of pace. As the deficit grew for the Cougars, they began to battle back. After just eclipsing double digits in the first two stanzas, the Bears allowed Coronado to score 20 in the third. It was the only frame the Bears allowed more than eight.
Boyer, with his team still up double digits, pulled everyone in during a timeout and readjusted back to defense. The pedal had risen from the floor some, and he needed his team boasting a heavy foot for the full 32 minutes.
"They've really bought into what we're trying to do," Boyer said. "Our leadership amps it up. We talked in the timeout, and we needed to over communicate. We got on each other and held one another accountable.
"They have drive to do that, so I just have to remind them and they're right back on it."
McMullen, after an exhausting first half, could've taken her pressure off. She doubled down in the fourth quarter, even rolling in some of the layups that'd spun out earlier in the game.
Coronado, Palmer Ridge, Greeley West and Montrose are the four teams in the round robin event.
So far, the Bears have gone perfect against Greeley West and the Cougars but await a showdown with the Indians Saturday for the tournament's title.
Boyer's group is looking to best last year's 2-0 start en route to an 11-4 mark.
Deflecting isn't always a good thing. On a basketball court, though, Boyer wouldn't want it any other way.
Contact the writer: luke.zahlmann@gazette.com