He's the Zach Galifianakis card-counting meme in human form.
Palmer Ridge defensive coordinator Zach Carlton sees numbers, plays and formations in his head. When the cards showed 16, also known as highly touted Vista Ridge quarterback, junior Brayden Dorman, he decided to hit.
The defensive line carried out Carlton's desire to bring pressure, and with it, the Bears ran over the Wolves, 41-0 on the road Oct. 29.
"Hats off to coach Carlton," coach Mike Armentrout said. "He's incredible and super smart. He does exactly what (we need) him to do."
Dorman was intercepted twice in the game, with senior safety/wideout Anthony Costanzo nabbing one to bring his season total to five.
The UNLV commit also caught three touchdowns, with one coming off a trick play. Junior KC Fackerell took a pitch from sophomore Derek Hester and squared his shoulders once he hit the edge. Standing alone in the end zone was Costanzo, who's now caught 12 receiving touchdowns after his proverbial hat trick.
Both his other catches came from Hester who's now up to 24 touchdown tosses on the year. That's tied for third-most in the state.
It was a play that could come in handy in the postseason. Even though it got Armentrout's heart pumping a little extra, he showed confidence in his players to execute.
"We have the best coaching staff in the state, point blank," Costanzo said. "We have a lot of trust in our coaches and they have a lot of trust in us. It makes it easy to go out and execute."
The Montrose loss to begin October still haunts the Bears — in a good way. At 10-0 after a finale win over Ponderosa, the Indians are the top-ranked squad in the state.
Falling to a top team was a reminder.
Postseason matchups, especially ones against tough opponents, are nothing new to the Palmer Ridge program. Its title runs set blueprints for how to handle harder games — run the ball and play defense.
Senior Connor Cook didn't find much room early, but once the deep passing game opened up the middle of the field, the Bears' tailback found success.
He added another score to his season resumé and charged past a stout Wolves defense that had allowed 20-or-fewer points in every game except one.
Make that two.
"We've faced so much adversity this year," Costanzo said. "Guys have been hurt and we've stuck together as a team. The loss to Montrose sucked, but we needed it. We knew it was time to step up, and for our offensive line to step up and tonight they bullied (Vista Ridge).
"We're ready."
Palmer Ridge finished the regular season with a 9-1 record to make it back-to-back years with one loss.
The postseason is set to start. The win over Vista Ridge has Armentrout and company feeling confident.
It wouldn't be the first time the Bears have gone on a run — no pun intended.
