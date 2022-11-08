MONUMENT • A community never knows when a disaster will happen, be it a wildfire, blizzard, active shooter or other catastrophic event.
However, Palmer Ridge High School senior Lauren Coval feels the more prepared a community is, the quicker it can recover from an incident.
With an already building list of recognitions, Coval was recently named to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Youth Preparedness Council. As she has volunteered, learned and collaborated along her mission to found and lead Palmer Ridge’s first Emergency Preparedness Club, she received accolades in the spring for hosting a community-wide Wildfire Preparedness Day. This was a driving factor behind the FEMA recognition.
One of Coval’s main responsibilities on the Youth Preparedness Council, representing FEMA’s Region 8, which encompasses Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, North and South Dakota, is serving as co-lead of the community outreach team. On the council, there are 25 representatives from across the country who are separated into 4-5 teams based on individual interests.
On the community outreach team, Coval and her team are designing which project they will plan for the year and be able to implement in the Tri-Lakes communities.
“We have one main project that as a team we collectively work on throughout the year, but we separately work on smaller projects with our communities, focused on emergency preparedness with support of both our region representatives and the YPC administration,” Coval said.
Her passion for emergency preparedness began at an early age, sparked by major wildfires of the region within her lifetime, the Waldo Canyon fire in June and July 2012 and the Black Forest fire in June 2013.
Seeing much destruction and pain experienced by others around her, Coval knew she wanted to help her community. However, at the time, being so young, there was very little she could do. As she got older, the experiences encouraged her to start the emergency preparedness club at her school to help young people feel prepared in case of an emergency, she said.
Coval, after witnessing the exponential growth in Monument, started searching for a program following the line of the emergency preparedness club before she found the CERT program through FEMA.
“There are so many new developments in Monument, tripling our town’s population,” she said. “People may be moving here from places that don’t have the risks we do with wildfires, out-of-the-blue blizzards, heat waves, etc. I want to help the people of our community know how to keep themselves and their families safe in case of an emergency and know what to do in a split second emergency.”
Coval, a Monument resident, attended Bear Creek Elementary School and Monument Academy elementary and middle school before attending Palmer Ridge. She enjoys hikes and other adventures with her friends all over Colorado, and has been rock climbing and skiing for most of her life.
She has always enjoyed getting involved with school activities and clubs, Coval said. Some of the clubs she is currently or has previously participated in are Student Body (as president), Junior Class president, yearbook, Real Alternatives to Drugs & Drinking (RAD), club and high school field hockey, and Youth Engaged with School & Safety (YES2) state council.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, she even started her own candle business.
“My main motivation for a majority of my activities is to express what I love: helping people,” Coval said.
Coval’s future plans include college, where she wants to study health with a focus on environmental studies. She aspires to go on to earn a doctorate in public health.
Coval said she plans to stay connected in student government during her post-secondary education, whether it be in the Greek system or campus student government. Knowing life is always changing and evolving, Coval said she aspires to help people and make a difference in her community regardless of what she decides to do.
As for her recognition from FEMA, Coval said its an amazing feeling to be acknowledged for the work she’s accomplished.
“I couldn’t have come close to being where I am today without an amazing support system from El Paso County, Tri-Lakes United Methodist Emergency Preparedness Group and from Palmer Ridge High School,” she said.