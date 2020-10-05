INDIANAPOLIS • Caroline Bushnell of Monument was elected as Key Club International vice president during a July special meeting held in lieu of the 2020 Key Club International Convention. This year’s convention, planned for San Francisco, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Club International, a Kiwanis International student leadership program, has thousands of clubs in more than 38 countries. Key Club enables high school students to lead and stand for what’s right through service and volunteerism. In partnership with local Kiwanis clubs, Key Club members make positive impacts by serving others in their schools and communities.
Bushnell, a senior at Palmer Ridge High School, joined the Kiwanis family when her mom started a K-Kids club at her elementary school. “I remember watching their meetings and knowing it was my calling,” Bushnell said. “Before I could even join, I started raising money and organizing projects with my K-Kids club.”
In the years since, that passion for service has prepared Bushnell to serve as international vice president.
Over the course of her membership, Bushnell has spearheaded numerous projects. She raised $1,750 for the Australian Relief Campaign, a campaign Bushnell created to save, rehabilitate and conserve wildlife in partnership with the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors. Bushnell was also involved in Trick-Or-Treat for UNICEF, a Key Club program aimed that raises money for the Kiwanis family’s fight against maternal and neonatal tetanus, and Thirsty 30, a Key Club initiative to fight the global water crisis.
As vice president, Bushnell aims to think big. She plans to innovate ways to provide service opportunities to Key Club members for decades to come. Bushnell believes her positivity, support and eight years of experience in office will help her enable every Key Club member to find their place in serving, growing and expanding the impact of Key Club in their communities.
After graduating from Palmer Ridge, she plans to study business or pre-law.
Outside of Key Club, Bushnell is two-time captain, two-time state competitor and national competitor on Palmer Ridge High School’s speech and debate team. She is also a two-time state finalist, double national qualifier and national competitor of DECA, an organization in high school and colleges around the globe that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs.
In her free time, Bushnell enjoys baking, hiking and hammocking. In addition, she spends time reading autobiographies, self-improvement and leadership books.