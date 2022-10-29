Walker Himebauch could see an area of need from across the field.
Junior quarterback Derek Hester had just thrown an interception to Vista Ridge that was returned for a touchdown. The senior knew his voice could help and immediately went to his quarterback to console him. From there, Palmer Ridge turned a deficit to a 24-17 win over the host Wolves on Friday to complete the team's perfect regular season.
"I was down and Walker picked me up," Hester said. "That's the way we got out and got it done. We're going to be playing teams like Broomfield in the playoffs and that was a really good test to see if we could do it."
Hester later sprinted from midfield to set up senior tailback Gator Robinson's 10-yard, clinching touchdown run with 25.7 seconds left. It was his second score of the day after a 52-yard scamper to tie the game at 17-17.
Robinson, after a huge fourth-down conversion and run by Hester plunges in from 10 yards out to put the Bears ahead 24-17 with 25.7 seconds left #copreps: pic.twitter.com/BPV2LxktYq— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) October 29, 2022
Right before, the Bears were faced with a decision. Just over two minutes remained with the ball in their own territory and Palmer Ridge faced a fourth and two.
Coach Mike Armentrout radioed to his defensive coordinator for help. He always leans towards going for it, but with Vista Ridge out of timeouts, the choice was more difficult.
Coordinator Zach Carlton knew the risk associated with giving the ball back to Vista Ridge senior Brayden Dorman and his collegiate-bound wideouts — especially on his own side of the field.
To make matters worse, the Wolves were able to run the ball throughout the game, different from their typical formula.
The call was to go, and just three plays later, the Bears were on the winning side.
"I want to go for it all the time," Armentrout said. "(Coach) Carlton told me to take the gamble and go. It wasn't me, it was the whole group. We have a heck of a staff. They give me exactly what I need, when I need it."
The Bears have preached an ability to "work when the parents aren't home," as Armentrout would term it.
When the coaches can't be leaned upon for help, his players have stepped up for one another. He calls it a brotherhood, the players agree, and it's become a winning formula for Palmer Ridge.
"This one showed a lot," Robinson said. "This shows how much we love each other and want to keep doing anything we can for each other. Our quarterback needed to be picked up and we did it, we just keep lifting each other up."
The Bears will await a postseason opponent, and even take Monday's morning meeting off to celebrate the win.
Come afternoon, the brotherhood will be right back to a practice field to fix the wrongs — and lift one another up in the process.
