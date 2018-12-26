Tara Cullen said she was going to stay strong and in the moment. But a few minutes before her son, Aidan, was about to sign his national letter of intent to play football for Colorado State University, her emotions took over.
“Two years, every day, going through this process,” Tara said while fighting back tears and setting up a festive party table showing highlights of Aidan’s life and career. “Aidan and I have taken trips together, Montana, where it took us 18 hours in the car to get there, in the snow.
“It’s been a long, fun journey that I’m never going to forget.”
Thursday marked national letter of intent day for Aidan Cullen and his Palmer Ridge teammate Ty Evans. The two stars — Evans signed with North Carolina State — were honored by classmates, friends, family and coaches in the school’s theater arts building.
Aidan becomes the third generation in his family to play college football. His father, Clint, and grandfather, Brock, played for Illinois State.
“This is fantastic,” said Clint Cullen. “He’s playing at a higher level than I did. He’s bigger. He’s faster. He’s smarter. I am so proud of him.”
Aidan said he took a visit to Illinois State and considered signing with the school, but the attraction of playing his college football in Colorado was too much to overcome.
“Colorado State feels like home,” Aidan said. “I’ve been here my whole life. I’m glad I’m staying in state.”
Aidan enjoyed a stellar prep career, helping the Bears to Class 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end intercepted a pass in this year’s state championship game and returned it for a touchdown.
According to Bears’ coach Tom Pulford, Aidan had 152 total career tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks.
Evans enjoyed a star-studded career for the Bears. He was the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior. A three-years starter, he passed for 9,453 yards, 106 touchdowns and .601 completion percentage.
Evans’ parents, Todd and Jennifer, were relieved that letter of intent day finally arrived. Twice previously in the last 17 months, Ty committed to universities — Arkansas and Colorado — but decommitted when those head coaches were fired. He committed to NC State less than two weeks ago.
“Every day was a new something,” a relieved Jennifer Evans said. “We had to keep Ty focused and thinking about his team and not the recruiting.
“The fact that he is so happy and feels so good about (NC State) is fantastic.”