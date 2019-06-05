Palmer Ridge’s Charlie Deeds played his final high school baseball game in the Pikes Peak region on Memorial Day when he represented the Class 4A all-stars in the 58th Annual Colorado Springs Senior All-Star Game.
The 4A squad scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the combined all-star team of 5A-3A-2A-1A players.
“This is great way to go out,” Deeds said.
Deeds is not done playing baseball. He will head to Phoenix later this summer where he will attend South Mountain Community College in and play for the Cougars.
“I just want to get out of Colorado and see something new,” Deeds said. “I’ve been here for 18 years and I want to get out of Colorado baseball weather and play in some heat.”
Deeds had originally signed with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in November, but decided to go the junior college route instead. He said getting drafted is one of his future goals.
“That’s always a dream,” Deeds said. “If it’s not a dream, you’re not playing baseball.”
Deeds had a solid career for Palmer Ridge. A four-year starter, he batted .400-or-better all four seasons and was a dominant right-handed pitcher. This spring, he was 5-3 with a 1.65 ERA. He struck out 113 batters and walked just 22 in 59 1/3 innings.
Deeds helped the Bears to a 17-8 record and a regional playoff victory.
Deeds said he is leaving the door open on whether he will transfer to a four-year college if that opportunity arises.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “Right now I just want to go to school and play baseball.”
Deeds was also a star football player for Palmer Ridge, helping the team to a pair of Class 3A state championships as a tight end. Last season, he caught 32 passes for 494 yards and five touchdowns.
Deeds was one of three Bears to play in the all-star game, joining Jack Wotta and Bridger Havens.
“The game is about having fun,” said Havens, a four-year letterman for Palmer Ridge. “I pretty know almost everyone here so it’s fun to compete against them. I’ve played with a lot of these kids since I was 11 or 12.”
Havens was also strong with the bat and on the mound. A third baseman/pitcher, he sported a .321 batting average and was 5-2 while toeing the rubber with a 2.94 ERA.
Wotta batted .365 this spring with 11 extra-base hits.
“I’m excited to be out here with all these good players and play one last time,” Wotta said. “This is a lot of fun.”