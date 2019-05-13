Palmer Ridge senior Ashlee Sample won the Class 4A Region 2 girls’ golf championship May 7 at the Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Silver Course. She scored a 4-over 76 (40-36) to take top honors.
“Last year during regionals was a rough one,” Sample said. “I didn’t have the confidence I have now.
“Now I’m playing the game I love instead of just hoping to succeed.”
Sample will be making her fourth trip to the state tournament next week in Windsor at Pelican Lakes Golf Club. In her previous three appearances, she finished 11th, 10th and 18th, respectively.
“I just have to trust my game and enjoy every second of the tournament,” said Sample, who will play golf for Sienna College (Loudonville, N.Y.) next fall and spring. “I need to stay calm and play the course.”
Palmer Ridge is sending its entire team to state after winning the regional. The other Bears represented are Carly Weiskircher, Maddie Nugent and Olivia Parsley.
Sample played her first two state tournaments with her older sister, Kellsey, who recently completed her sophomore seasons for the University of Texas A&M at Corpus Christi. Kellsey has returned to Monument last week and will support her sister at the state tournament.
“It will be so great to have Kellsey here,” Sample said.
The Classical Academy’s Kenzie Fontana won the 3A Region 1 tournament with a 10-over 81 at Hollydot in Colorado City. The Titans won the team tournament as well with solid efforts from Fionna O’Halloran and Jules De Leon.
The 3A state tournament will be Monday and Tuesday at Eagle Ranch Golf Club in Eagle.