Ty Evans has a lot going on as he heads down the home stretch of his Palmer Ridge academic and athletic career.
For the last 11 months, he figured the University of Colorado would be his next landing spot. But when head coach Mike MacIntyre was fired Nov. 18 after six seasons with the Buffs, suddenly Evans’ future in Boulder was thrown into a quandary.
“Recruiting is sort of like high school dating. Until you put your name on the paper, you’re not off the market,” Evans said recently prior to a Palmer Ridge practice.
Evans is one of the most highly recruited quarterbacks in the nation. Despite giving his verbal commitment to CU last January, he has continued to be pursued by numerous major colleges, including No. 1-ranked Alabama. Several other Big 10, SEC and Pac-12 schools have also pursued him.
“Until you sign there are always options,” Evans said.
Evans would love to be a Buffalo next season. He graduates from Palmer Ridge next month and plans to begin spring classes in Boulder Jan. 15. He will likely head to campus in early January to settle in and meet with the team and coaches.
The glitch in his plans is what direction CU will go with its next head coach, and what kind of offense that coach plans on running.
CU runs a spread offense, similar to what Evans has been running as Palmer Ridge’s starting quarterback.
Evans has a great relationship with CU quarterback coach — now interim head coach — Kurt Roper.
“Coach Roper is my guy,” Evans said.
CU officials said they will work quickly to find a replacement for MacIntyre. But their time schedule may not fit Evans’, or some of the other Buff recruits’, like Highlands Ranch’s Austin Johnson, a 6-feet-4, 280 pound two-way lineman.
“I’m meeting with ‘Big Salsa’ after practice today and we’re going to talk about the situation,” Evans said. “He’s also graduating early and heading up to Boulder.”
This is the second time in a year Evans has been forced to reevaluate his future. Last November, after having already committed to Arkansas in 2017, Razorbacks’ head coach Bret Bielema was fired, so Evans withdrew a verbal commitment.
“It’s been frustrating for Ty this year,” said Ty’s father, Todd. “I’m trying to handle as much of the noise as I can so Ty can focus on school and football.”
Postgame fun with @EvansTy18 and his #1 fan - little bro Brody - after @PRHS_Football 42-7 win over #Palisade. #copreps pic.twitter.com/bi1A5thFoQ— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) November 24, 2018