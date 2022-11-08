MONUMENT • The experience Dr. Adam H. Frank has gathered regarding how to address problem behaviors in students over his educational career is now available in print.
Frank, principal of Palmer Ridge High School, has authored a nonfiction informational book on school discipline and related topics, titled “Non-Punitive School Discipline: Relational Practices to Help Students Overcome Problem Behaviors.” The work was published in September by Teachers College Press, the university press of Teachers College, Columbia University.
The PRHS principal has spent his entire 20-year professional career in public education. He has a bachelor’s in Social Studies Education from Taylor Universty, a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership from University of Dayton, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership & Change Theory from Miami University.
After serving in roles including teacher and assistant principal in his native Ohio, Frank and his family moved to Monument from Dayton, Ohio, in July 2021 so he could assume the role of Palmer Ridge principal the following school year. He was born and raised as a Buckeye and is a huge Ohio State football fan, he said.
Since moving to Monument, Frank said he and his family have enjoyed the nature, the sun and lack of humidity, and being able to spend time with family who live in the Denver area. He grew up playing ice hockey and now enjoys golfing and fishing. He is also an avid reader.
However, for now, his No. 1 passion is working in public education.
“I love working in public schools,” Frank said. “I thoroughly enjoy working with students, supporting teachers, networking and with parents and stakeholders, and helping individuals grow and become better. … I intend to spend the remainder of my career as a school leader in public education, but I would like to continue writing, speaking and pursuing consultant based endeavors on the side.”
The general topic of Frank’s recent publication is something he has a lot of experience with. Although there are several print resources on the topic of school discipline on the market which touch on student behavior, classroom management of student behavior, restorative justice, positive behavioral interventions and supports (PBIS), social-emotional learning (SEL), trauma-informed behavioral response and crisis prevention, Frank said he determined, having read many of them and attended many workshops on the topic, there was a gap among them when it came to practical strategies.
“I fully agree with restorative practices, but much of the literature on the topic fails to explain how to do school discipline when discipline is warranted while being restorative and relational in the process,” Frank said. “The latter is being talked about through educational circles, but there isn’t a lot of concrete information on how to be restorative and relationship when discipline must be given.”
Frank has learned over the years that teachers and school administrators need practical tools — tools that incorporate both disciplinary methods and restorative intent alike, he said. As a result, he decided to write his book to “fill the vacuum in the educational discussion.”
The essence of Frank’s publication is based on a seminar he used to teach during a workshop at the University of Dayton that was met with positive feedback. The book also shares a wide range of strategies, resources and case studies he has used throughout his career, he said. Frank clarifies some misconceptions about school discipline in the publication, which is intended to help educators make a shift in the emphasis from discipline as a stand-alone product to discipline within the skillful practice of purposeful relationship, he said.
Although discipline is endorsed in the book, it emphasizes accountability and restoration rather than punishment, hence the book’s title. The work recommends a balanced approach, just as any parent provides discipline to their child and does so with relational purpose, Frank said.
“Having earned my Ph.D., I was comfortable with the writing process and have always been interested in writing a book,” he said. “This was a topic I had a lot of experience with, so the writing process wasn’t too painful.”
Frank read a bestselling book on restorative practices during the early stages of the COVID-19 shutdown. Halfway through it, he determined that although he agreed with the material, he realized it offered nothing new — nothing practical to significantly change what he was already seeing where he worked at the time.
That’s when he decided to write his own book.
Frank initially planned on self-publishing his book, but his former dissertation chair challenged him to send it to top education publishers.
“It gained immediate attention from five major publishers,” Frank said. “I was super pleased to have landed with TCP, since they are a press and a university that are frontrunners in the education landscape.”
In addition to the publication, Frank shares his experiences through a mini-podcast he started titled “EdExpression,” which provides two-minute mini lessons on education and leadership. Frank shares the podcast on his Twitter account, twitter.com/DrAdamFrank, and through his LinkedIn account.
Frank said he’s interested in providing professional development and consulting services to other schools, educators and educational entities. His website, DrAdamFrank.com, provides information on these resources, he said.
“I plan on writing additional books with my publisher,” Frank said. “Some topics might include how to work effectively with parents, leading change and a principal’s survival guide, handbook.”