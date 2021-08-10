Monument was first settled as a stop along the Rio Grande Railroad in 1872 — a year after the birth of Colorado Springs. The area was incorporated as a town called Henry’s Station in 1879, but the name was later changed to Monument.
Perhaps it is time to rename the hamlet “Title Town, USA” in honor of the prep volleyball powers that reign in the area.
The last five Class 4A state high school champions, and seven of the last eight, have hailed from Monument. Lewis-Palmer won state championships in 2013 and 2014, and again from 2016-19. Rival Palmer Ridge claimed its first state trophy last season, which was delayed seven months because of COVID.
The Bears are primed to defend their championship in what is expected to be a normal season.
“We’ll be a younger team, for sure, but by having back-to-back seasons we get to pick up where we left off,” said Palmer Ridge coach Erica Bradley. “We’re going to carry that momentum into this season and still have a lot of that same energy.”
Bradley and her team gathered for this week for the first fall practice sessions. Palmer Ridge will play in a scrimmage at Lewis-Palmer on Saturday that will involve other teams from the area.
The Bears open their regular season Aug. 28 with a tournament at Eaton and Platte Valley.
“We tried to be intentional in our summer program,” Bradley said. “We play in a strong league and that prepares you in the end.”
Among the returning Bears that are expected to make an impact are senior middle blocker Madison Wilson, senior utility player Matilyn Davis, junior setter Kyra Kisting and sophomore outside hitter Corrie Anderson.
Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer are scheduled to play in their Pikes Peak Athletic Conference match Oct. 14 at Lewis-Palmer.
Palmer Ridge had some good teams and made some nice postseason runs prior to the 2020 season. In 2019, the Bears played Lewis-Palmer in the state finals and led 2-0 in the best-of-five affair. But the Rangers roared back to claim their fourth consecutive crown.
Bradley was hired as Palmer Ridge’s new coach in February. She brought a wealth of experience and success to her new digs and molded the Bears into a team that not only believed they could make another deep playoff run, but win a state title.
That dream became a reality on May 13 when Palmer Ridge defeated Mead in four sets at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Lewis-Palmer went 3-10 last season and missed the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. It was the first time it lost double-digit matches since the 2011 campaign (14-15).
Wade Baxter returns as the Rangers’ coach.
Former Bears begin college seasons
Three of the four seniors from last year’s state title team are expected to play college volleyball — Riley Anderson (Metro State), Kelsey Rosenstrauch (Black Hills State) and Ryann Blankenship (Hannibal-LaGrange, Mo.).
Additionally Naeemah Weathers, a 2020 Palmer Ridge graduate, is beginning her sophomore season as a middle blocker for Colorado State University.
Weathers was a stalwart player for the Bears when they advanced to the 2019 4A state championship match against Lewis-Palmer. The Bears lost in five sets to their crosstown rival.
Riley Simpson, a member of the 2017 Palmer Ridge team as a freshman, is beginning her college freshman season as an outside hitter for Baylor.
Simpson transferred to Rampart following her freshman year. She helped the Rams to the 5A state title last year as a senior.