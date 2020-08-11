The Palmer Ridge football team will have to wait six more months before it can suit up and make a run at a fourth-consecutive state championship.
The Bears learned last week that the high school football season will not begin until Feb. 22 due to CHSAA’s concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was supposed to start with practices on Aug. 10.
“There’s going to be a void,” said Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford. “Anytime things shift you have to be intentional about what goes into the void. We still have to make sure we give our kids the best chance to have success in everything they do.”
The disruption in the natural flow of the football season means that Palmer Ridge, along with every other program in the state, will have to reassess how they approach a season that is months off.
“Winning a state football championship is not at the forefront of what we do at Palmer Ridge,” Pulford said. “Right now we’re trying to figure out how to go forward and keep the integrity of what we do.”
Palmer Ridge is moving back to Class 4A this season after four years in 3A. The Bears won state championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019, compiling an impressive 38-4 record along the way.
CHSAA has put numerous guidelines in place for the “2020” season. Class 4A schools, for example, will play a seven-week regular season with three rounds of playoffs. Eight teams will make up the postseason field, as opposed to the usual 16.
If Palmer Ridge advances to the postseason and all the way to the title game, their season would end with the state championship game on May 8 — the same date every classification will have their title games.
Palmer Ridge would play its first regular season game March 4 or 5 against an opponent to be determined. Pulford and Palmer Ridge athletic director Lance McCorkle are working on scheduling two non-conference games from the five that are currently on the school’s schedule — Pueblo East, Mesa Ridge, Lewis-Palmer, Pueblo West and Lakewood.
“We’re hoping to keep the L-P game, but we don’t know how that’s going to look right now,” Pulford said.
Pulford anticipates playing all of his team’s scheduled games in the new Southern 1 Conference — Air Academy, Vista Ridge, Heritage, Montrose and Ponderosa.
The rescheduled football season will take place in what CHSAA is calling “Season C.” That season will include field hockey, gymnastics, boys soccer, girls volleyball and unified bowling.
“Season D” begins April 26 and includes such sports as baseball, boys swimming and boys volleyball.
There will be crossover with every athletic season. “Season B,” for example — which includes boys and girls basketball and wrestling — will not end its seasons until the first week of March.
“We encourage multi-sport athletes at Palmer Ridge,” Pulford said. “If there is a conflict between sports, we will do everything we can to work with those players. We want to make sure kids have opportunities, including band and other activities they may be involved with.”
The revamped football season means that there will be little break between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Teams usually have spring ball, followed by summer camps and workouts leading up to the official start of practice in early August.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” Pulford said.