During a Dec. 4 all-school assembly honoring the Palmer Ridge football team’s second state title, Bears’ coach Tom Pulford got the crowd fired up: “We’re just getting started,” Pulford said with a smile.
Three days earlier, his team defeated Pueblo East for its second consecutive Class 3A state championship. The victory was the 11th straight for the Bears and capped a 12-2 season.
“We want to continue to be the best program in the state,” Pulford said. “We can be the best team in the state one year. We can be the best team in the state two years in a row. But we want to be the best program in the state at any level.
“That’s going to take continued commitment, (grades) 9 through 12. It’s going to take building great relationships in the program, and those who are yet to come. And making this something that whoever comes through our doors that we can put them in a situation to succeed on Friday night.
The feeling among many players on the team — those expected to be back next year and those who will graduate in May — is that this could be the start of a memorable run for the program.
“The influence that the seniors made this year was huge,” said Palmer Ridge senior defensive tackle Jacob Dillon. “I think the class coming up, the classes beneath that class, if the bond is still strong, and the brotherhood is the same, and if we all play for one goal, we can three-peat.”
Though he will graduate, Dillon said he will always consider himself part of the program.
“In a sense, these guys will always be my family. They will always be my brothers,” he said.
Senior middle linebacker Colton Dill also spoke of a bright future for the program.
“All of the skills guys will be back next year,” Dill said. “A lot of the offensive line will be back as well. There will be a lot of positions that will be open, but I think the guys that will be put in those positions will make plays next year.”
A few of those skill-position players include junior running back Raef Ruel (2,376 yards rushing and 42 touchdowns over the last two seasons), junior slot back Deuce Roberson (2,694 combined rushing and receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018) and junior tailback Noah Brom (837 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns over two seasons).
Nearly the entire receiving core is expected to return in 2019. The biggest loss will be Charlie Deeds (32 receptions for 494 yards and 5 touchdowns this fall).
“We have a lot of guys returning, but I’m just going to take this championship in and enjoy it for now,” Roberson said. “In a few weeks we’ll set out for another one.”
Palmer Ridge senior quarterback Ty Evans was a three-year starter. He will finish his classes at Palmer Ridge this month and is expected to sign his letter of intent — preferably with his first choice, Colorado — Dec. 19. He plans to begin his college classes the first week of January.
Evans believes sophomore quarterback Luke McCallister (6-foot-4, 185 pounds) is more than capable of leading the Bears next season. McCallister got into seven games this season, completing 7 of 15 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“Obviously, he passes the eye test,” Evans said of McCallister. “He’s tall. He can throw. He has a natural arm. He’s a playmaker. He can do something on his feet. He can throw the ball around and get it down field.”
The Bears will play the same schedule in 2019. That means they will open their season at home against 4A giant Pine Creek. Palmer Ridge will also have non-league regular season games against traditional powerhouses Pueblo East and Pueblo South, as well as conference contests with cross-town rival Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon.