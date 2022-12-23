Palmer Ridge High School Football Coach Mike Armentrout is stepping down.
Armentrout, who has served as the Bears' coach for two years, confirmed his departure to Tribune sister paper The Gazette on Friday.
After a 12-0 season, Palmer Ridge lost to Loveland in the Class 4A state semifinals Nov. 26. The team had a 22-3 record in two years under Armentrout.
The coach told The Gazette last month, "Monument’s a special place, they’re special people it’s a special community. Everybody has their whole heart in the football team and the football program and the school. There’s incredible things going on at Palmer Ridge and in this community. They’ll let you know about it when they’re not happy with you but they’ll let you know that they know how much you love them. So really proud of our group.”
Many of the Bears' key players will be returning next year.
Armentrout, succeeded Tom Pulford as head coach in April 2021, becoming the third head football coach in Palmer Ridge High School history.
Prior to his promotion, the physical education teacher and multi-sport coach served as an assistant varsity coach and C squad coach in the program since 2019. He served on the staff at Cheyenne Mountain from 2007 through 2017, primarily coaching running backs and tight ends.
Under Pulford, Palmer Ridge won three consecutive Class 3A state championships from 2017-19. The program moved to 4A in 2020 and advanced to the state title game that year, where it lost — also to Loveland.
No additional details about Armentrout's resignation were available as of press time.