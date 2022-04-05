The Colorado FIRST Robotics Regional competition proved to be a series of ups and downs for Palmer Ridge High School’s Bearbotics FIRST Robotics Challenge 4068 team.
During practice rounds held March 24 at the University of Denver, the team’s robot accidentally got knocked off the “Hangar,” the highest bar in the climbing apparatus, by a partner robot, breaking its climbing mechanism after falling to the floor eight feet below.
“I thought the event was over for us, but our team worked for hours on the robot to get it back into competition form and ready to go Friday morning,” said Head Coach Mike Hinkle.
The Bearbotics team spent most of March 25 as the No. 2-ranked team, setting the event high score of 124. However, technical glitches struck on March 26 and the team lost three matches in a row to fall out of contention.
“But students persisted and resolved all the issues, and we won the last qualification match to get into the playoffs. Our tournament ended in the semifinals, where we placed third overall,” Hinkle said of the team, which captured the Gracious Professionalism award.
The competition is the only top-level event of this leading international extracurricular Science, Technology, Engineering and Math program. Colorado Springs teams that participated included Air Academy High School, Coronado High School, Manitou Springs High School, Palmer Ridge High School and The Classical Academy.
FIRST standes for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. The Bearbotics program at PRHS offers two robotics competition teams: FTC (FIRST Tech Challenge) and FRC. FIRST operates globally and has Game Reveals for each program that kicks off that program’s Build Season and Competition events.
Bearbotics saw the value of FIRST Robotics and took advantage of every opportunity to meet, build the team and learn, Hinkle said. After receiving game design information, teams had about two months to create their own design and decide how to build their robot. Most student learning happens during this phase, Hinkle said.
“As this school year started, we realized we had more to learn if we were to meet our goals for robotics competition. So, we stepped up the learning process, relearning critical tools like CAD and 3D printing, and built our skills with several prototype mechanisms. So, when the new robot game was revealed, we were ready to jump on it,” Hinkle said.
The Bearbotics robot, named “Haribo,” stands 3-foot-9-inches and weighs 150 pounds when fully loaded. All parts were custom designed on computer-aided design programs, and 3D printed or computer numerical control-milled. The robot features 17 motors for a total of 10 horsepower, and with swerve drive can run around the field at 10-15 mph.
Performances are tracked and ranked, with the top robots participating in the championship playoffs, Hinkle said. PRHS senior Cameron Hinkle is the main designer of Haribo, the most advanced Bearbotics robot ever built, Hinkle said.
“Another area that stepped up this year is programming, led by Ben Ladau. The robot has 29 sensors, all of which are actively used, plus a new and unique method of steering called ‘swerve drive,’ all of which required extensive upgrades of the programming code that runs the robot,” Hinkle said.
Hinkle added, “You have to see swerve drive in action to have any chance of understanding it. Our robot does not move in straight lines. With 29 onboard sensors, the robot is an aggressive scorer in the first 15 seconds of each match, when the robot is controlled exclusively by pre-programmed commands and onboard sensors.
The teams competed against each other with their own custom-designed robot. The matches are played three robots against three robots, with randomized robot pairings. The action is comparable to a basketball game where fast-paced action and cheering dominates the sport.
However, FIRST Robotics isn’t about what the team achieves, but in how they achieve it, Hinkle said. Other teams noticed how Bearbotics, despite their own problems, kept calm and assisted other teams, which resulted in the team earning the Gracious Professionalism award.
“We fell just a little short of our stretch goal of qualifying for the World Championship, so this ends our competition season for the 2021-2022 school year,” Hinkle said.
“This year Bearbotics FRC 4068 accomplished more than we thought possible with so many firsts and best-evers for the team, and our wins over adversities and challenges provided strong foundational lessons for students. This competition is the true test of top engineering projects that teams all over Colorado have been building for the last 2-3 months.”