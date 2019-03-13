Lewis-Palmer School District recently announced the addition of its two newest principals, stepping in for two retiring principals from Palmer Ridge High School and Prairie Winds Elementary.
Palmer Ridge principal Gary Gabel and Prairie Winds principal Aileen Finnegan are both retiring at the end of this school year. Finnegan will be succeeded by Alicia Welch, while Dr. Terry Bramschreiber will step in as Palmer Ridge’s newest principal.
Welch joins District 38 with more than 20 years of experience in education. She has served as principal of Global Village Academy in Colorado Springs since 2013. Prior to that, some of her roles included learning coach, Title 1 coordinator, kindergarten teacher and fifth grade teacher.
Welch believes “an educator’s mission is to make school enjoyable and exciting. If students look forward to attending school, they will want to learn.”
Bramschreiber has served as assistant principal at Discovery Canyon Campus High School since 2009. Prior to that, some of the roles Bramschreiber filled over the course of his 25 years in education include dean of students, middle and high school science teacher, science department chair, district mentor teacher, district strategic planning facilitator and certified TAP (Teacher Advancement Program) evaluator.
Bramschreiber values “helping multiple stakeholders come to consensus about new ideas and strategies while preserving the culture” that makes a school unique.
LPSD hosted meet-and-greets with the new principals at their respective schools last week.
“The leadership experience and passion that Alicia and Terry offer will benefit Prairie Winds, Palmer Ridge, and District 38,” wrote District 38 spokesperson Julie Stephen in a news release.