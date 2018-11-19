Madison Tominello enjoyed many highlights during her two seasons as a college soccer player at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Her most impressive, however, turned out to be from an award she never knew existed.
Tominello, a 2015 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, recently was the recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Summit Award, which is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average and participating for a conference finals championship.
“At first, I was honored to receive it, but I didn’t know how significant it was,” said Tominello, whose UCCS squad recently finished its season with a penalty-kick shootout loss at West Texas A&M in the national playoffs. “I didn’t know it was as competitive as it was and how big of an accolade it is. There was a huge pool of eligible students who could have been picked, so I’m very honored.”
A senior majoring in biological and biomedical sciences, Tominello holds a perfect 4.0 GPA and started the team’s first 16 games this season before a partially torn knee ligament, suffered in the first game of the RMAC Championships, sidelined her for the last six games.
She took part in all 23 games, including 16 as a starter at forward, during the landmark 2017 season in which the Mountain Lions saw a meteoric transformation from a three-win team the year before to one that reached the NCAA Division II national semifinals.
She was selected as one of the team’s captains for her senior season.
“Madison, hands down, was the one person on my team that they all really enjoyed being around and one they wanted to work for and listen to and really led by example, both on and off the field,” said Mountain Lions coach Sian Hudson, who got to know Tominello while coaching her on the Pride Predators club team in Colorado Springs. “It’s great to see kids like her excelling in the classroom, as well as on the field, and she has set a great foundation for what’s to come after her career here.”
Besides a full complement of college soccer since the games started in August, Tominello has high hopes of maintaining her 4.0 after a semester of organic chemistry, human anatomy, abnormal psychology and algebra-based physics. Then after the Holiday break, she’ll embark on a semester of immunology, physiology and seminar in physics, to go along with volunteer work at Penrose Hospital.
Tominello, who spent her first year at Colorado College before making the in-town transfer, plans on graduating in December 2019.
And to her, participation in sports led to great achievements in the classroom.
“Playing sports in college has taught me everything about work ethic,” Tominello said. “It’s about continuing to get better at something and persevering through adversity. It’s the equivalent of losing a game, getting a bad grade or maybe not getting a job you want. You always have to understand that they’re always room for growth and opportunity.”
Although Tominello’s athletics career has come to an end, her career aspirations will keep her close to the action.
“My plan is PA (Physician Assistant) school and to hopefully specialize in orthopedics and be involved in sports,” Tominello said. “I understand the athlete’s mentality, and one thing sports has taught me is how to interact with other athletes. Some people feel more comfortable being treated by someone who knows what it’s like.”