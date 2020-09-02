Kieran Nay, a 2018 graduate of Palmer Ridge High School, finished 15th overall in the prestigious Pikes Peak Marathon, held Aug. 23.
Nay, 21, ran a time of 4 hours, 17 minutes, 46 seconds. His pace was 9-1/2-minute per mile.
Nay reached the 14,115-foot summit in 2:32.35, which ranked ninth among all runners. His descent time of 1:45.11 was 24th.
Seth DeMoor, of Englewood, was the overall winner of the marathon. He ran the 26-plus miles in 3:36.31.
Nay has become a prolific long-distance runner in recent years. In 2019, he finished fifth in the 20-24 age group in the Pikes Peak Ascent.
Nay is a sophomore at Western Colorado. He is majoring in kinesiology and exercise science.
Nay was part of two state cross country championship team at Palmer Ridge. His senior year, he finished 14th at state.