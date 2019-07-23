Rosenstrauch snapping for Falcons
Former Palmer Ridge star football player Anthony Rosenstrauch is set to be a member of the Air Force Academy football team this fall.
A long snapper, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Rosenstrauch played tight end last season for Palmer Ridge while helping the team to its second consecutive Class 3A state championship. He caught one pass for 25 yards.
Notably, Rosenstrauch played only his freshman and senior seasons at Palmer Ridge. He attended several Rubio Long Snapping camps in the summer before his senior season, established a reputation for the skill and was pursued by Air Force his unique abilities.
Rosenstrauch’s older brother, Bailey, will be a redshirt junior defensive back with the Black Hills State (Spearfish, S.D.) football team this fall. Bailey is a 2016 Palmer Ridge graduate.
TRIATHLON COMBINE
USA Triathlon Chief Operating Officer Tim Yount, a resident of Monument, said the organization is hosting a free triathlon combine for females ages 12 to 18 on Aug. 17 at Cheyenne Mountain High School. Yount said the combine is targeting runners and swimmers in the state.
“Most of the current NCAA programs are recruiting single discipline athletes for their teams and coaching them in the sport that has them excelling in a very short time frame,” Yount said in a release. “In an effort to support recruitment needs, USAT has established these junior high/high school combines. Our focus is to expose young women to the sport and help our institutions with recruitment.”
INCLINE CLOSURES COMING
The Manitou Incline will be closed during the running of next month’s Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon (Aug. 24-25) from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days.
The Incline will also be closed this Sunday from 6 to 10 a.m. during the Barr Trail Mountain Race.
Pikes Peak Marathon Inc. President Ron Ilgen said in a release that safety concerns for all trail users should always be a top priority in such large-scale backcountry events.
“We appreciate the support from the City of Colorado Springs in closing the Incline during the Barr Trail Mountain Race, as well as the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent,” Ilgen said. “The chance of injury with runners racing on Barr Trail is our primary concern and we hope that the Incline hikers understand.”
About 400 runners will make their way to Barr Camp and back — a 12.6 mile round trip — during the Barr Trail Mountain Race, which is the 2019 Skyrunning North American Championship race. Some 1,800 will run in the Pikes Peak Ascent, a 13.32-mile climb up Barr Trail to the finish line at the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak.
As part of the Salomon Golden Trail Series, the world’s best mountain runners will lead a field of 800 to the summit in the Pikes Peak Marathon, then charge back to Manitou Springs at breakneck speed. Since Incline users are required to return via Barr Trail, city and marathon officials have agreed that the additional foot traffic from the Incline could be hazardous and closure during the races is in the best interest of all.
- Compiled by Danny Summers