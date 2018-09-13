The Palmer Ridge boys’ golf team had high expectations coming into this season. But after defeating defending Class 4A state champion Montrose last month in the Kadet Invitational at the Eisenhower Silver Golf Course, the Bears are brimming with confidence.
“We know we can play well against the best in the state,” said Palmer Ridge junior Trey Jones, who finished 11th at the 2017 state tournament. “We just have to play our game and not worry about what the other players are doing.”
Joining Jones among the top four Bears’ golfers are juniors Elijah Harp (20th at state in 2017) and Lance Phillips (31st), and senior Drew Laake (47th).
Montrose won state last fall by six strokes over Evergreen and nine strikes over Valor Christian. Palmer Ridge was just 12 strokes off the pace to finish in fourth. It was the Bears’ best-ever team finish at state.
Palmer Ridge is hoping to bring the state title back to the Tri-Lakes area. Discovery Canyon won it all in 2016.
“When you get to state it’s about having confidence and not worrying about what other people shoot. It’s about what you shoot,” Phillips said. “Playing your game. Focusing on what you trust. Knowing your swing is good, your putting is good and you can replicate it.”
This year’s state tournament is set for Oct. 1-2 at Flying Horse in North Gate. Palmer Ridge played its regional at Eisenhower on Sept. 17, but results of that tournament were not available at press time.
Long believes that any of his golfers can take top honors in a given tournament. Laake’s best round of the season was a 2-under 70 at Valley-Hi.
“It’s good to know that I can score that well because I even had a few parts of my game off that day,” Laake said. “It gives me a lot of motivation and positivity about the season going forward.”
Palmer Ridge has won all but one if its tournaments this season, including the last three. In each of those a different Bears either was the tournament’s top finisher (Harp at the Scorpion Invitational and Laake at Cheyenne Mountain) or the team’s top finisher (Jones at Air Academy).
“It’s nice to know that any one of us can low on any day,” Laake said.
Harp is thrilled knowing that three-quarters of this year’s team will likely be back next season.
“It’s cool that all of us are usually within a few strokes of each other,” he said. “It’s nice to know that you have confidence in your teammates and they have confidence in you.”