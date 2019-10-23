Pushing through challenges has been a constant theme for the Palmer Ridge football team this season as it continues its quest toward a third consecutive state football championship.
The Bears improved to 6-1 last Friday with a dominating victory over Littleton, marking the halfway point (if it advances to the title game) in its journey to three-peat as Class 3A champs.
This fall’s adventure has not exactly gone according to the script.
“We needed to face adversity and come together as a team,” said senior left tackle Matt Lemke. “Now that we’ve finished that, hopefully, it’s made us more focused for the games.”
The Bears held a players-only meeting following a 49-28 non-league loss to powerful 4A foe Pine Creek on Oct. 5.
“The guys responded, somewhat, but we still have a long way to go,” Lemke said.
Lemke is a three-year starter. The Bears are a combined 32-3 during his time (14-0 in 2017 and 12-2 last season). He and many of his veteran teammates believe this year’s team has all the ingredients to make another deep playoff run.
“We had a rough patch and now we’re getting back in the groove, and we’re really growing as a team,” said senior right tackle Cam Reiman, who is being recruited by Division I and Division II colleges. “We’re back to what we think is a level of comfort to how close we are as teammates, and how well we jell together. We trust each other, and we’re all doing the right things.”
Junior Luke McAllister, a 6-foot-4 gunslinger with natural ability, is under center for the Bears this season. He has performed well in his five starts, leading the Bears to a 4-1 record. He missed two games for disciplinary reasons.
Senior slotback Deuce Roberson, a four-year starter, filled in for McAllister during his absence and performed admirably. In two-and-a-half games as the quarterback, the 5-9 Roberson completed 23-of-40 passes for 325 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Senior tailback Raef Ruel has not disappointed in his third season as the featured ball carrier. Through the team’s first six games he had 567 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns.
“Our coaches put us all in great positions to do great things and I’m just lucky that it works out the way it does,” said Ruel, who has scored 70 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns in his four years on varsity.
Ruel shined last season and was named MVP of the title tilt against Pueblo East when he rushed for 142 yards and three scores.
“I don’t really think about the past that much,” he said. “We’re focused on this year.
“Earlier this season we were more focused on winning our third state title instead of taking it week by week. From here on out we are taking it week by week and making every opponent our best opponent.”
Bears coach Tom Pulford has directed his team to four consecutive postseason appearances and believes this year’s squad is in a great position to again have playoff success.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” he said. “Winning a state championship is a long term goal, but our goal is always to be 1-0 at the end of each week. If we execute, that bigger picture will come together.”
The Bears have three games remaining in the regular season. They play at Thomas Jefferson on Thursday and then have back-to-back rivalry games against Lewis-Palmer (Nov. 1) at Don Breese Stadium and at Discovery Canyon (Nov. 7). The game against Discovery Canyon will likely be for the Central Conference championship.