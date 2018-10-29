Palmer Ridge football star Aidan Cullen ready to play for Colorado State University next fall
At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Aidan Cullen stands out in a crowd. He’s especially noticeable on a football field, where he is the leader of the Palmer Ridge defense.
“Aidan has a crazy work ethic and he is the kind of guy you want to lead guys in the battle,” said Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans.
Cullen is a three-year starter (four-year letterman) for the Bears. A defensive end, he verbally committed to Colorado State University in Fort Collins in August.
“I was leaning towards Wyoming, but this in-state opportunity hit home with me,” Cullen said. “They have a great program. A $240 million facility. It’s far enough away from home where I feel like I can get that college experience, but close enough to where family and friends can make it to games.”
Cullen, who also had an offer from the Air Force Academy and several other schools, has been a regular visitor at Rams’ home games this fall.
“I get to hang out on the field for pre-game stuff, and I basically have a front-row seat for the games,” he said with a smile.
He missed the “Border War” game with Wyoming on Oct. 26 because he was busy helping Palmer Ridge defeat Lewis-Palmer in the annual rivalry game for the General Palmer Cup.
Cullen likely would have had offers from other schools, but he was glad to get the recruiting process out of the way so he could focus on his senior year.
“I want to let other guys have the spotlight,” he said. “I just want to focus on going as far as we can go this year.”
Cullen’s mother, Tara, has walked with her son through the recruiting process with her son.
“Aidan is a great young man and I am truly blessed to be his mom,” she said “I couldn’t be prouder of all of his hard work and accomplishments. Can’t wait to see where he goes from here.”
Tara noted that less the two percent of high school football players in the nation are awarded full rides at the Division I FBS level.
Aidan was a big reason why the Bears went 14-0 last season and won the Class 3A state championship. Palmer Ridge is 7-2 this season as it heads into its Week 10 showdown with Discovery Canyon.
“We had a lot of good players last year,” Cullen said. “We have a lot of good players this year.”
Among the Bears’ returning defensive linemen is Jake Dillon.
“When it comes to Aidan, he is an outstanding player and he is very reliable,” Dillon said. “I know when it comes to football I can always count on him. But even off the field he’s helped me countless times with my own problems.”
Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford said Aidan is a leader by example.
“Once we leave the locker room he’s focused on his job,” Pulford said. “In the locker room he wears his heart on his sleeve, but he does most of his talking through the way he plays.
“He’s just a fierce competitor and very coachable.”
Aidan is a multi-sport athlete. He was a thrower on the school’s track and field team as a sophomore and junior and plans to participate next spring. He wrestled as a freshman and sophomore and plans to join the team again this winter.
He has also reached the level of Life Scout.