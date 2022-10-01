Palmer Ridge had an assumption — to top the 4A rankings, take out Ponderosa. The Bears did by multiple scores Friday, Sept. 23, to vault themselves into the top spot in the CHSAA rankings.
Palmer ridge followed with a 49-0 win over Rampart on Sept. 30 to solidify its No. 1 status.
They joined The Classical Academy, which has led the 2A rankings for most of the season after an opening win over Eaton, last year's state champion. In their last three games after the opener, the Titans have outscored opponents 129-14.
Joining the two top dogs are Pine Creek (No. 8 in 5A) and Vista Ridge (No. 9 in 4A).
Palmer Ridge, after a standout week of top wins, still trailing Thompson Valley in 4A volleyball rankings
The Bears may just have a chip on their shoulder entering the 4A state playoffs later this year.
Palmer Ridge has only received four, first-place votes between the last two weeks, despite being ranked atop the 4A RPI. Wins over Discovery Canyon and Lutheran added to its résumé.
The only loss for the Bears came against 5A No. 1 Valor Christian to open the year. The Thunder, after their loss, are right behind in third place.
Rampart is ranked No. 7 in 5A, with Lewis-Palmer at No. 6 in 4A and St. Mary's at No. 10 in 2A.