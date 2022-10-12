Palmer Ridge stands atop the 4A football scene with an undefeated record, due in no small part to head coach Mike Armentrout and his staff.
After taking over last year, Armentrout and the Bears have dropped just two games in 19 chances. This year, they've sprinted to a 7-0 record and 4A's No. 1 ranking by CHSAA, outscoring opponents 283-102. The win streak includes back-to-back shutouts over Rampart and Pueblo West as Palmer Ridge heads into a showdown with Air Academy Friday.
"I'm honored to be the Denver Broncos Coach of the Week. However, I feel this honor belongs to our staff, not just me," Armentrout said. "Our core group of coaches invests more time watching film, refining our plans and investing in kids than any other staff I have been a part of.
"I'm very proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them."