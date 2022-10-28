A perfect season and just seven losses over the past seven years have hidden the adversity Palmer Ridge has faced, just as the west-side Rocky Mountains hide future incoming weather from its practice field.
Away from football, unforeseen circumstances have taught this roster just how humbling and devastating life can be.
Senior Orlando Aranda lost his father, Drew, to a heart attack during his sophomore year. Senior center Logan Miles tore his left knee's ACL as a freshman and again the following season. Seniors K.C. Fackerell and "Gator" Robinson have battled their own injuries to be part of the squad is seeking the program’s fourth title in the past six years.
All of this has changed the way the Bears look at the world, and the sport, and aids in smoothing out the highs and lows.
"A lot of us have been through so much," Aranda said. "Getting to go out on a football field isn't harder than things we've done before, this isn't new to us. Whenever we have challenges on or off the field, we're able to face those head-on."
Aranda was adopted by an uncle after the two lost a loved one — one a father, the other a brother. The living situation has allowed the two to take on a therapeutic role, checking on each other constantly.
Miles, after nearly two whole years of physical rehabilitation, now wields his own battle scars — one on the interior of his knee, and another in the form of multiple knee and ankle braces to keep steady.
This shared background of varying degrees of hardships has helped the Bears put extra attention on controlling the variables they can.
Practices include working on game-day hand signals and electronic equipment like headsets and monitors. Repetitions on the practice field are done at game speed, catching the team's scout defense off-guard at times.
All of it is to curtail the unforeseen for a group that has dealt with plenty of it. It's changed the way they think about even the mundane, because life taught them to not take a play, moment or friend for granted.
When Palmer Ridge looks to repeat last year's shutout of Vista Ridge on Friday, it won't fret if senior Brayden Dorman completes a long pass, or the Wolves come up with a defensive stop.
The Bears have taken a lot harder hits than any team could dole out, and grown from it.
"For a lot of our kids, they've had their heart ripped out before," Armentrout said. "In turn, they've learned to keep their heads right and been conditioned to fight through it.
"Our coaching staff is right alongside them and helping them. Having guys you can lean on when times get hard is huge, that emotional intelligence is crucial."
Contact the writer: luke.zahlmann@gazette.com