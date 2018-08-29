A new season. A new coach. A mostly new group of players.
No problem for the Palmer Ridge field hockey team.
“Last year made me realize if we work hard enough we can get there. No matter what we go through during the season we can still get there in the end,” said Bears’ senior forward Jordyn Isner, who leads the team in goals this season with five. “We’re working really hard again this season, so as long as we keep it up we can get there again.”
Palmer Ridge is off to a 3-0 start this fall, including a signature win against its long-time nemesis Colorado Academy, 3-1, on Aug. 28 in Denver.
“It was really good to beat them and that was by far the best we played,” Isner said.
Palmer Ridge hosts Colorado Academy on Sept. 11.
The Bears outscored their first three opponents 19-1. That included a 6-0 victory over Cheyenne Mountain.
Palmer Ridge lost nine seniors off last year’s squad that went 16-1-1. Among the new crop of freshmen this year is Hannah Herman, whose older sister, Abby, was second on the team in scoring in 2017. Hannah was in the stands when Palmer Ridge defeated Kent Denver in overtime for the state championship.
“I was crying because I was so happy,” Hannah said. “I knew all the girls on the team and I knew that this year I would have a chance to play and help us defend the title.”
Palmer Ridge junior forward Hannah Tellez was a starter last season and believes this year’s team has all the key ingredients to make another deep playoff run.
“Beating (Colorado Academy) makes us stronger and it gives us the confidence that we can do this again,” she said. “We have a lot of pressure being the state champions. It took us a long time to get that state title and now that we actually got it we have to hold up our record.”
Palmer Ridge junior goalkeeper Reece Wagers said there is a different team dynamic this season.
“We have to do a better job of communicating during games,” she said. “We want to show the newer girls how the team dynamics work so they can learn the right way.”
Mallory Cuccio is the new coach, but she’s hardly new to the program. She played for the Bears from 2008-11, and was an assistant coach under former coach Paul Lewis for two seasons after her successful playing career at Liberty University.
“Yes, it is amazing we were state champions last year, but this is a totally different team,” Cuccio said. “We are going to set the tone for how we play and not play down to any level. We have to improve each day and each game.”