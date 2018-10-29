Palmer Ridge’s bid to repeat as state field hockey champions ended on Oct. 20 with a 4-0 quarterfinals playoff loss to arch-rival Colorado Academy at Slater Field in Denver.
The No. 5 seeded Bears (9-4-3) trailed the No. 4 Mustangs (12-3-1) 3-0 at the half and had trouble sustaining any serious scoring opportunities on offense throughout the game.
“There were a lot of influential calls that went against us,” said Palmer Ridge first-year coach Mallory Cuccio.
Five different Bears were forced to leave the game and miss some time with major or minor injuries. “It was a physical game,” Cuccio said. “The referees shouldn’t have allowed things to get that out of hand.”
It was the third matchup of the season between the two perennial state powers. Palmer Ridge won 3-1 at Colorado Academy on Aug. 28. The two teams tied 0-0 on Sept. 11 in Monument.
“We had that target on our back all season and the burden of being the defending state champions,” Cuccio said. Palmer Ridge graduated the majority of last year’s team after rolling to a 16-1-1 record and the program’s first state championship.
There were only three seniors on this year’s squad: Jordyn Isner (11 goals, 11 assists), Katie Doiron (3, 3) and Tess Peterson (3, 1).
“Next year will be a clean slate,” said Cuccio, who played for the Bears from 2008-11 before embarking on a successful collegiate playing career at Liberty University. “I learned a lot as a first-year coach. Now that I’m established in the program it will be more about developing the players we have now and working with the younger group that will be moving up.”