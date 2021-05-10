Three Tri-Lakes area volleyball teams make up nearly half the field of eight at this week’s Class 4A state tournament.
Palmer Ridge (10-5) and Discovery Canyon (10-3) {span}—{/span} both from the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference {span}—{/span} are making their fourth consecutive trips to the big show. The Classical Academy (14-1) is playing in its first 4A state tournament.
Two more Colorado Springs schools are also in the finals {span}—{/span} Coronado (12-0) and Cheyenne Mountain (12-2).
The tournament takes place May 12-13 at the World Arena.
“It’s exciting to see that we have that many Colorado Springs teams in the field of eight, but it doesn’t surprise me,” said first-year Palmer Ridge coach Erica Bradley.
Bradley is Palmer Ridge’s third coach in four seasons. She took over for Trevor Sullivan, who guided the Bears to the state finals in 2019 against Lewis-Palmer. Palmer Ridge lost in five sets to their crosstown rivals, who claimed their fourth consecutive championship.
Bradley was hired in mid-February, a month before the start of the season. The campaign was delayed from last fall due to Colorado High School Activities Association’s concerns over the coronavirus.
“My expectation was that we would do well and make a state appearance,” Bradley said. “We’ve had some growing pangs along the way that were completely necessary.”
The Bears began this season with eight consecutive victories, winning all 24 sets.
But things unraveled in the middle part of the schedule following a 3-2 home loss to PPAC power Cheyenne Mountain. Several Bears’ players missed time due to COVID and club volleyball issues.
Palmer Ridge regrouped during regionals to defeat Erie and Niwot in straight sets to advance to state.
The Bears’ tough league schedule also helped keep them sharp, even when things were rough.
“Having better competition in league helps get you prepared for state and really challenges you to make it through regionals and state,” said Bears’ sophomore setter Kyra Kisting.
Bradley’s team is built for the long haul. The 14-player varsity roster consists of seniors Elaina Della Rossa, Riley Anderson, Kelsey Rosenstrauch and Ryann Blankenship, juniors Madison Wilson and Matilyn Davis, sophomores Claire Johnson, Gigi German and Kisting and freshmen Eva LaRochelle, Anna McWhorter, Emily Klahn, Corrie Anderson and Lyla Reed.
Senior libero Elaina Della Rossa is the lone player from the 2017 Bears’ team that advanced to the program’s first state tournament under coach Jessen Miller.
“That was exciting for us and it was exciting coming in as a freshman and being part of the team,” Della Rossa said. “It’s a lot different for me now having a leadership role. There have been a lot of changes with coaching and with new players coming in. And younger girls. But we’ve always been a younger girls dominated team.”
The Bears are the No. 6 seed in the state tournament. They play No. 3 Palisade in the first round Wednesday at 2 p.m. If they win, they play the winner between No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain and No. 7 Discovery Canyon.
“We’ve been finishing games better and quicker since we played Cheyenne Mountain,” Della Rossa said. “If we do play them again, hopefully we can take what we’ve been doing in practice and use that on the court against them.”
Discovery Canyon is coached by Melissa Bravo, who has directed the program since 2012. Her program has been among the most consistent in the state over the last half dozen years. The three seniors on this year’s team {span}—{/span} twins Kate and Sophia Boushell and Paityn Kramer {span}—{/span} were part of the program’s first state tournament team in 2017.
“We are coming into state excited to play and we think 4A is wide open,” Bravo said.
The Thunder’s matchup with Cheyenne Mountain is a repeat from their season-opening match on March 16. Cheyenne Mountain won in five sets as Bravo missed the game because she was quarantined.
“Cheyenne Mountain) has big outsides and we have to shut them down,” Bravo said. “We know their players. They know ours. Nothing is too surprising at this point.”
Discovery Canyon’s other losses are to Palmer Ridge and Rampart, which is the No. 2 seed in the 5A state tournament.
TCA is on a 14-game winning streak after losing its season opener to Palmer Ridge in three sets. The Titans advanced to state with regional victories over Golden and Eagle Valley.
The Titans are coached by Kiyo Greene and won the Metro League North Conference.
TCA’s top hitters are seniors Hope Storm (128 kills) and Kaelen Boyles (111 kills).
The program’s last state appearance was in 2011, when it played at the 3A level.