The Palmer Ridge boys’ basketball team hosted Lewis-Palmer in its annual crosstown rivalry game Feb. 24 and lost to the Rangers 68-48 in the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference matchup.
Palmer Ridge was led by junior Luke Weir’s 14 points and three rebounds.
Also with solid efforts for the Bears were seniors De’shamoi Greaves (nine points) and Gabe Hanson (seven points).
Hanson leads the team in scoring average this season with 12.8 points per game.
The Bears opened the season with back-to-back nonconference victories over Pueblo County and Elizabeth. Palmer Ridge then lost five consecutive games before winning two of three against Air Academy and Liberty. In between, the Bears lost to Coronado in overtime.
Palmer Ridge is coached again this season by Nick Mayer. A Lewis-Palmer graduate, Mayer is the only head coach in the history of the school. He started the program from scratch in 2007.