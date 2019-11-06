Isaiah Sanders, a 2016 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, is in his senior season as a quarterback for the Air Force Academy.
Sanders has played in four games this fall, most recently Oct. 26 in relief against Utah State. He rushed three times for 39 yards and completed his only pass for eight yards.
For the season, Sanders has rushed for 67 yards and passed for 79.
In three seasons with the Falcons, he has 751 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Sanders has thrown for 956 yards and four scores.
He started five games under center as a junior. In his start against UNLV, Sanders rushed for a season-high 173 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns with a career-long run of 45 yards. He also hit nine of 11 passes for a career-high 217 yards with a touchdown, and a career-long 69-yard touchdown run. His 390 total yards vs. UNLV are the second-most in Air Force history. He picked up a remarkable 18 first downs (10 rushing, eight passing) in the game.
As a sophomore, he started the season finale against Utah State and carried the ball a school-record 44 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Sanders is majoring in human factors engineering. He said he would like to coach high school football.
He completed Operations Air Force and was on the cadet cadre for survival training in the summer of 2018. He also completed a summer research program and was on the cadet leadership cadre for Basic Cadet Training last summer. He is the vice president of Undivided, a nonprofit focused on strengthening communities and helping community members create positive change in their spheres of influence.
Sanders has served as volunteer at several Fellowship of Christian Athletes summer camps and leads a Bible study at the Academy for classmates.
As a prep, Sanders lettered three years each in football and basketball and one year in track He had a 4.0-plus GPA all four years and earned academic all-state honors multiple times. He earned a 33 on the ACT test.