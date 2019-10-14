Harrison Horning comes from a family of extreme endurance athletes. So when the Georgia Tech mechanical engineer major returned home to Monument in June for the summer, he decided to take on an ultra-challenge.
The 21-year-old Palmer Ridge graduate signed up for the Leadman challenge and put himself to a test he wasn’t sure he could pass.
The five-event Leadman Race Series consisted of events ranging from a marathon (26.2 miles) to 100-mile run and bike races for a total of 282.4 miles over a six-week span.
The most challenging of the events, by far, for Hornung — a former high school soccer star — was the Leadman Trail 100 Run. He finished the 100-mile run in 29 hours, 30 minutes — a mere 30 minutes under the cutoff time.
The reason he was able to complete the grueling races, Hornung said, was due to an incredible support system of family and friends.
“I used the pacing guide that Leadville put out and also the advice of my mom and dad,” Hornung said. “I remember my parents saying, ‘The race doesn’t start until the halfway point.’ They were right.”
Hornung “started freaking out” when he was behind his pace at the midway point. When he made the turn and headed back to the finish line he was concerned that he might not finish in the allotted time. Coming to his aid were his father Matt, sister Emory, uncle Jamie Hurley, and good friends Alejandro Venzor and Spencer Wegner.
“Alejandro ran the last 13 miles with me,” Harrison said. “My sister ran two miles with me in the middle of the night.
“I came to the last aid station and told my dad, ‘I can’t do this.’ He picked me up out of my chair and he started walking with me an then he started running with me and before I knew it I was headed back down the road.”
Harrison, who is set to graduate from Georgia Tech’s ROTC program in May and enter the Navy as an ensign, considered himself to be in top physical shape heading into the run. But he questioned his stamina and skill several times throughout the race.
“It turned into survival,” he said. “I was breaking down to the point of tears. That race was a brute. Definitely a brute.”
Matt Hornung, 62, had firsthand knowledge of the race. He completed it five times beginning in 1992. He raced it for the first time at the age of 35.
Harrison’s mother, Evan Hornung, completed the 100-mile run once.
“The first 50 (miles) is with your legs, the second 50 (miles) is with your head,” Matt Hornung said. “It takes a marriage of a lot of different things to push through something like that.”
In order to be called a Leadman or Leadwoman, athletes must finish all five events. The finish rate of the 100-mile race is about 50%. The finish rate of all five events is less than 30%. Of the 200 or so participants who entered the series this summer, only about 60 finished all five events. Harrison was one of the youngest people in this year’s series.
“Having competed in the 100-mile run and 100-mile bike race I know there are points when you want to quit, but you have to keep going,” Eva Hornung said. “Harrison has a drive to compete at a high level. I never doubted he would finish.”
The City of Leadville is meaningful for the Hornung family. Eva and Matt spent a lot of time there before they were married. Harrison is named after the main street (Harrison Avenue) that runs through town.
“Both of my parents went on after Leadville to compete in much harder races,” Harrison said. “I look forward to doing the same.”