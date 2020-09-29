Gavin Hornung had some time on hands this summer so he decided to take a hike.
The 2018 Palmer Ridge High School graduate wasn’t interested in just any dirt path. He had his eyes set on the 486-mile Colorado Trail.
On Aug. 3, Horning and Cary Schaefer — a college buddy of his from Georgia Tech — set out from the mouth of Waterton Canyon southwest of Denver on a 30-day adventure that took them through some of the most scenic areas in the Centennial State. They reached Durango on Sept. 2.
“We celebrated that night by going out for a nice dinner,” said Hornung, who lost 12 pounds on the hike. “We spent one night there and then I flew back to Denver the next day. The flight was only 90 minutes. I saw some parts of the trail from the plane.”
Hornung and Schaefer, who lives in Iowa, have been friends for a couple of years. Horning landed at Georgia Tech after graduating from Palmer Ridge in 2018, where he played soccer and ran cross-country and track.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both Hornung and Schaefer decided to take a full load of online classes over the summer and take the fall semester off.
“I was supposed to study abroad in London this summer, but that wasn’t going to happen so we decided to take summer classes and plan for the Colorado Trail,” said Hornung, who is majoring in civil engineering.
The two college students were among the dozens of folks on the Colorado Trail.
“With COVID happening, a lot of people decided to stay in Colorado or come to Colorado, to hike the trail,” Horning said.
Horning and Schaefer loaded their backpacks with more than 50-pounds of supplies to begin their journey. The first part of the trail took them through Breckenridge.
“The blisters on my feet were horrible the first couple of weeks,” said Hornung (6-foot-4, 200 pounds). “Each time we stopped to eat, our backpacks got a little lighter.
“When we got to Breckenridge we went to a store and loaded up with new supplies. We did that a few times on the trail.”
Three different times on their journey, one or both of Hornung’s parents — Matt and Eva — met up with the two hikers to aid them with fresh supplies.
“I’m very jealous that Gavin got to do the Colorado Trail. Some of us have to work,” Eva Hornung said with a smile. “I was a little scared when he told me he wanted to hike it, but I know that he makes good decisions. He took the time to plan it out.”
Gavin and Schaefer carefully planned their hike. They went an average of 15 to 20 miles per day.
“There was 30 to 40 miles in the (San Juan Mountains) when we weren’t below tree line,” Gavin said. “We ran into a few thunderstorms that were pretty rough. But we got through everything and made it to the end.”
Gavin added that he plans to do more long hikes. Next summer he plans to hike the Pacific Crest Trail. The 2,650-mile trail begins in southern California at the Mexican border and goes through California, Oregon and Washington before ending at the Canadian border.
“I’ll probably start that hike at the beginning of May,” Gavin said. “The thought is I’ll hike all summer. The plan is to do it by myself, but maybe I’ll meet some people along the way.”