Terri San Nicolas found herself without her livelihood when social distancing and stay-at-home measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic were in full effect.
Fortunately, San Nicolas was not reliant on income generated from her wood painting workshops at clients’ homes and offices, operating under the name Cedar & Spruce Creative Home. However, she did find herself with a lot of time on her hands and glued to news broadcasts as the dangers of the pandemic were reported.
With a husband who is retired military and is still working during outbreak measures, and a daughter living in Brooklyn (which has San Nicolas regularly worried), the owner/operator of Cedar & Spruce looked for a way to help those less fortunate in her community.
“I had a lot of time on my hands,” said San Nicolas, a Palmer Lake resident. “I was blown away seeing medical professionals working to treat this thing. My daughter lives in Brooklyn and I was worried sick. I thought, ‘There’s something I’ve got to be able to do to help here.’”
She began to design and produce shadow boxes of the cities that were most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. San Nicholas soon expanded her array of designs to represent aspects of many other cities — local, national and some international. She looked to start selling her creations to assist a charitable local partner.
Given her sister worked for Tri-Lakes Cares and San Nicolas herself had hosted one of her workshops at the nonprofit’s Monument headquarters, she decided that should be the benefactor of her creations. San Nicolas had heard the number of families in need of Tri-Lake Cares’ assistance had nearly doubled since the outbreak.
“They didn’t see that trend coming to an end any time soon,” San Nicolas said.
She started selling her shadow boxes as a fundraiser, each retailing for $28 — $20 of which is donated to Tri-Lakes Cares, with the remainder used to pay for materials. San Nicholas’ fundraiser began April 4 and runs through May 31. Her goal is to raise $2,500 for the benefactor, and as of May 7, Cedar & Spruce’s creations have raised almost half of that goal, with 64 shadow boxes sold.
“We got off to a really good start,” San Nicolas said. “We have three weeks to go and hopefully get to the $2,500 mark.”
San Nicolas’ shadow boxes and the fundraising efforts have been featured on the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Instagram feed as well as the Tri-Lakes Cares newsletter. Samples of her creations have been displayed in Palmer Lake, but for the most part, the marketing of the shadow boxes has been word of mouth.
San Nicolas has 29 designs for patrons to choose from, all of which can be seen on and ordered from the Cedar & Spruce website, cedarandsprucecreativehome.com. Shipping costs within Colorado are free, but do apply for out-of-state orders.
So far, San Nicolas has shipped about 20 of the boxes out of state, but the majority of orders have come from the Pikes Peak region. She has delivered the items here and in Denver. Cedar & Spruce Creative Home can also be found on Facebook.
Some of San Nicolas’ personal favorites among the designs are the one that represents Palmer Lake, her New York City creation since her daughter lives there, and her very favorite design of Nashville, where she has friends and family but has never visited.
She said the Palmer Lake shadow box has been a big seller, as well as her two Colorado Springs designs.
“I think it’s because these are where we live and because this benefits a local charity,” San Nicolas said.
If the fundraiser continues to go well, the creator looks to continue her efforts for a new local benefactor for the month of June.
“It’s giving me a sense of purpose,” San Nicolas said. “My family has been blessed. My daughters didn’t lose their jobs. My husband continued to work, but some people have been devastated by this. It’s a great feeling to know I’m helping others with this.
“Plus it feeds my creative soul. I love doing these. It’s a win-win for me.”