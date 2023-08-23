In its fourth year, the Palmer Lake Wine Festival returns next month with vendors, music, tastings and aid to a local non-profit organization.

This year’s Palmer Lake Wine Festival is 1-5 p.m., Sept. 9 at the Palmer Lake Recreation Area. The festival offers generous wine tastings from 25 Colorado wineries, live music and food and gift vendors.

Last year, the event had 1,293 attendees and organizers have a goal of 1,500 for its fourth time out. All attendees receive a free Palmer Lake Wine Festival souvenir tasting glass and wine tote.

Tickets for the festival are $45 and available at www.PLWF2023.com. VIP tickets are also available for $55 which includes early access at noon to the festival, exclusive tastings, private bathrooms and a private tent.

Earlier this year, Mayor Glant Havenar said the public safety arrangements for the event would be in place, same as last year, and now includes a snow plan, which event organizers learned it needed during last year’s event.

“The Palmer Lake Wine Festival is all about community coming together and holding onto that last bit of summer,” Havenar said. “The Colorado vintners get to showcase their wines, the artisan vendors get to present their creations and the food and music is spectacular.”

Events like the wine festival are vital to bringing awareness to Palmer Lake businesses, the mayor said.

“Our unique community is creative and puts on events like no other,” she said.

A portion of the festival's proceeds benefit Tri-Lakes Cares. Tri-Lakes Cares is a non-profit organization which provides a safety net for low income households in the Tri-Lakes Region.

“Tri-Lakes Cares helps people when they need it most,” Havenar said. “They are quietly in the background of our community ready to step in when families need help the most.

"Times have been tough for many families and it’s people in the community like Tri-Lakes Cares that step up and can assist in helping families see the light in trying times.”