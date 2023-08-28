With an updated wildfire protection plan, the Town of Palmer Lake can retain its firewise community status.

The Town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees approved an update to its Community Wildfire Protection Plan during its Aug. 24 meeting at town hall. A new proposed CWPP for the town must be updated every 10 years, and Palmer Lake’s prior plan was 23 years old, Palmer Lake Fire Department Chief John Vincent said.

“It’s very critical we have this to maintain our firewise community status,” Vincent said. “There’s been some small impact right now because it’s expired with property insurance, and in the long run it opens us up to grants and other support from the state.”

Colorado Firewise USA is a program born from the Colorado State Forest Service and the National Fire Protection Association working together to implement the national Firewise USA program in the state.

Without the updated CWPP, property owners could see an increase to their property insurance and the potential loss of a $2,500 Colorado annual tax deduction for fire mitigation work on their properties. Vincent said he had already started getting calls from the community noting the expired CWPP was affecting their property insurance rates.

The chief said once the CWPP was approved, he would be able to post it on the Colorado Firewise USA website and document the Town of Palmer Lake is in full compliance to continue to be recognized as a firewise community.

“It’s nice to know insurance companies are paying attention to this,” Vincent said. “This is again back to a first step and then in the future is becoming a fire adapted community.”

Being a Fire Adapted Community, determined by the U.S. Forest Service means a community has taken mitigation actions so it can live with wildfire without harm and without extensive wildfire suppression efforts. It’s a pre-fire risk reduction with several actions which can help communities adapt to the emergency.

Vincent said being compliant also empowers Palmer Lake to have a stronger voice when assessing its own risks from neighboring partners.

“The biggest threat we have right now is our federal partners to the west,” he said. “If we can take care of our 1,900 acres right now, I’m hoping that provides you, the trustees, a little more weight to talk to the state house and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on with our surrounding partners?’”